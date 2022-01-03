Since 1986, the newspaper El País has been voting to choose the best player and coach in South America. In this case, we review the last 5 winners of the Coach of America award. Let’s go!
Over Ricardo Gareca and Ariel Holan, Tite won the award for best coach in South America after a brilliant Elimination to qualify for the Brazil’s selection to the 2018 World Cup: 17 games, only one defeat.
El Muñeco became champion of the most important Copa Libertadores in the history of River Plate: against Boca Juniors and at the Santiago Bernabéu. From that moment, his hegemony in Argentine soccer was never in doubt. The best.
Recopa Sudamericana, Copa Argentina and Super Cup Argentina, the three titles by Marcelo Gallardo in 2019. Thus he was invited only to hold the award for Best Coach according to El País.
Although in 2020 there were no titles for River Plate, the Doll won a new award from Diario El País for Best Coach in South America. It was the first year without conquests for Gallardo.
The Palmeiras he won the last Copa Libertadores (2021), losing only one game throughout the tournament. According to El País, the year of Abel Ferreira -for this conquest- was better than that of Marcelo Gallardo.
