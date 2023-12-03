The match ended at the Azteca stadium, América advanced to the semifinals and now the question was: who will be the rival? In Nuevo León, the Monterrey Soccer Club received a visit from Atlético San Luiswho defeated them 1-0 in the first leg.
The Gang took the field with Esteban Andrada in goal, Stefan Medina as right back, in the center were Víctor: ‘Toro’ Guzmán and Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo as left back. Maxi Meza and ‘Ponchito’ González played open on the wings; Omar Govea and Luis Romo in the center. Germán Berterame and Rogelio Funes Mori played ahead, who scored 1-0 in favor of Rayados, but the match ended 1-1 and Atlético San Luis advanced.
Rayados and Atlas de Guadalajara faced each other in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021 tournament, and the rojinegros advanced to the semifinal thanks to the position in the general table.
As on this occasion, the beaten executioner was Atlético San Luis, who left Club de Fútbol Monterrey (then directed by Víctor Manuel Vucetich) behind, after losing 3-1 in penalty shootouts.
Rayados faced the Tuzos del Pahuca in the semifinals of the Apertura 2022 tournament. The duel was practically decided in the first leg, when the people from Hidalgo beat the Pandilla 5-2. The Tuzos won the second leg 1-0, on a hellish night for Rayados.
Losing always hurts, but when the defeat equals the victory of the staunch rival, the blow is devastating. Six months ago Rayados lost the semifinal key against Tigres, in a record tournament for the albiazules, which ended in the championship for those in yellow.
For the fifth time in a row, Rayados was eliminated, now in the quarterfinals, against Atlético San Luis. Those led by Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz thus achieved their first great failure in this new era.
