Next Tuesday Boca Juniors visits Corinthians for the third date of Group E of the Copa Libertadores. For this reason, we decided to review the last five games of Xeneize in Brazil. Do you remember the last one?
Goal by Cristian Pavón at 94 minutes and guaranteed semi-finals for Boca Juniors that finished the aggregate 3-1 in favor. Cruzeiro does not want to remember that night.
With goals from Wanchope Ábila and Darío Benedetto, Boca Juniors drew 2-2 against Palmeiras and thus made it to the final of the unforgettable Copa Libertadores 2018.
Due to Alexis Mac Allister’s goal, Boca went home calmly to receive Paranaense in the second leg. Gustavo Alfaro was the coach at the time. few remember this triumph.
with goal of Charlie Brown Tévez, Boca stepped strong in Brazil and beat Internacional 1-0 in the first leg of the 8th Final of the Copa Libertadores. The celebration of Apache It will go down in history: a hug to heaven for Diego Armando Maradona.
For the second leg of the 8th round of the Libertadores Final, Boca tied 0-0 against Mineiro and later fell on penalties. At the end of the meeting, soccer players and managers ran into fist bumps -and fire-extinguishers too- by loaded Brazilians. Today he continues to pay consequences for the suspensions of some players.
