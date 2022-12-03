The Argentine National Team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup after defeating Australia 2-0 with goals from Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez.
In this way, they have reached this knockout round again, after being eliminated in the round of 16 in Russia 2018.
For this reason, we remember the last five occasions in which the albiceleste minimally reached the quarterfinals in their last World Cup appearances.
In that World Cup, Argentina reached the final where it was runner-up after losing to Federal Germany. On that occasion they advanced from the group stage as one of the best third-place finishers in Group B.
In the round of 16 they eliminated Brazil by the slightest difference 1-0 and in the quarterfinals they faced Yugoslavia, a nation with which they drew and eventually won 2-3 in a penalty shootout.
For the World Cup in France, the albiceleste advanced as leader of Group H with 9 points being undefeated. In the round of 16 they faced England and drew 2-2, but advanced on penalties 4-3.
Later, in the quarterfinals they would be eliminated after falling 2-1 against the Netherlands.
In Germany, they once again led Group C with 7 points, to later beat Mexico 2-1 in extra time in the round of 16.
However, they would be eliminated by the hosts after drawing 1-1 and losing in a penalty shootout 4-2.
For the World Cup in South Africa, the albiceleste is once again the leader of Group B with 9 units, to face Mexico in the round of 16, whom they would defeat 3-1.
But in the quarterfinals they would again be eliminated by Germany by a 4-0 win.
Again for the World Cup in Brazil, Argentina would once again be a finalist. They were leaders of Group F with 9 points, advanced to the round of 16 to face Switzerland and beat them by the smallest difference 1-0 in extra time.
In the quarterfinals they would beat Belgium 1-0 and ultimately in the semifinals they would defeat the Netherlands on penalties 4-2, but they would be runners-up by losing 1-0 in extra time to Germany.
