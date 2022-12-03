In the round of 16 they eliminated Brazil by the slightest difference 1-0 and in the quarterfinals they faced Yugoslavia, a nation with which they drew and eventually won 2-3 in a penalty shootout.

Later, in the quarterfinals they would be eliminated after falling 2-1 against the Netherlands.

However, they would be eliminated by the hosts after drawing 1-1 and losing in a penalty shootout 4-2.

But in the quarterfinals they would again be eliminated by Germany by a 4-0 win.

In the quarterfinals they would beat Belgium 1-0 and ultimately in the semifinals they would defeat the Netherlands on penalties 4-2, but they would be runners-up by losing 1-0 in extra time to Germany.