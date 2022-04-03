Exciting duel that awaits us this afternoon between Sevilla and FC Barcelona. The match could decide the second place because Sevilla currently occupies that same place but only takes three points ahead of the Catalans, who are on a roll and if they win they would overtake the Seville.
While we wait for the ball to roll, we are going to review the latest clashes between these great La Liga teams.
This season Barça began with a negative run of results that made them even out of European positions for several days. On matchday 4 they drew against Sevilla and the point was not worth either of them. Papu Gómez put the Sevillians ahead in first place, but Araújo equalized shortly after to leave the final result.
Last season Barça had it in their power to win the league championship, however at the last minute they lost several decisive points and were left without the title. On matchday 25 they managed to get very close to the leader by beating Sevilla 0-2 with goals from Dembélé and Messi.
FC Barcelona won the Copa del Rey last season, but to do so they first had to come back from several knockout ties, including the semi-final against Sevilla in which, after losing the first leg, they managed to force extra time with an agonizing goal and then score in her to win the game and go to the final. The result was 3-0 in favor of the Catalans and Dembélé scored, Piqué in 94 and Braithwaite already in extra time.
Sevilla put a difference of two goals in the first leg of the Cup semifinals against Barça but it was not enough. They won the match 2-0 with goals from Koundé and Rakitic, but they were eliminated in the second leg.
Last season, Barça didn’t get off to a good start either, and on matchday five they couldn’t get past a great Sevilla side. The match ended in a draw with goals from Coutinho and De Jong.
