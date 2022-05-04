River Plate scored goals last weekend and brought back beautiful memories for the fans. Next, we recall the five most recent wins of Marcelo Gallardo’s Millionaire Machine:
Marcelo Gallardo’s team came out determined to ratify the slight advantage they had achieved with the away goal and defined the series with an overwhelming 6-0 at the Monumental. Ha! Perhaps they were going to surprise Napoleon.
Despite the early goal from the Academy, Gallardo’s men stripped themselves with three touchdowns in three minutes and they ended up beating one of the entertainers of the 2019 season 6-1. Unforgettable.
River Plate crushed Racing Club 5-0 in the final of the Argentine Super Cup at the Madre de Ciudades stadium in the province of Santiago del Estero. It was another title for the Millionaire winning hand-to-hand duels against the greats of Argentine soccer.
River Plate crushed Godoy Cruz 6-1 for the sixth date of Zone 1 of the Professional League Cup. Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borré scored four goals (three of them in a first half that ended with a partial 5-0). Matías Suárez and Julián Álvarez, the others. Amazing.
For the penultimate date of the qualifying stage of the League Cup, River Plate humiliated Sarmiento in Junín: a 7-0 win and passage to the quarterfinals of the competition. Gallardo violated Damonte’s strange defensive system.
