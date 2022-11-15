To win a World Cup, the teams are characterized by having a particularly solid attack and by having a stellar scorer, usually the team’s striker, but in recent years this may have changed since in 2 of the last 5 World Cups an attacking midfielder, Regardless of his game characteristics, he has won the World Cup Golden Boot.
These were the last scorers in the previous 5 World Cups:
O Fenômeno had a brilliant tournament and served to climb the ladder of top scorer in the history of the World Cups. He helped the Verdeamarella to lift their fifth World Cup in what was the only tournament played in Asian territory.
The German nationalized Polish striker guided the host team to the semifinals where they met Italy, wanting to end up being the tournament champion.
Muller broke out as a scorer on the world’s most important stage with a great tournament for his team that featured wins against England and Argentina where he scored in both.
The Colombian star opened the eyes of the world with one of the best performances in the history of the World Cups among which everyone remembers that match with Uruguay for the round of 16 at the Maracana Stadium.
The prolific Tottenham forward scored a hat-trick in the group stage and led his team to the semi-finals as they met Luka Modric’s stunning Croatia.
With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar just around the corner, the goalscorers of all the teams are already refining their sights with the aim of winning the Golden Boot but also helping their team go the furthest in the competition.
#goalscorers #World #Cups
Leave a Reply