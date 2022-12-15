We are just a few days away from the end of the biggest football event in the world, the World Cup, this year held in Qatar. Only the four teams remain that are nothing more and nothing less than the four best national teams. Argentina and France will face each other in the grand final, while Croatia and Morocco will play the match for third and fourth place.
Join us to remember the last 10 games of third and fourth place in the World Cups:
After the French team was winning 1-0 with a goal from Rene Girard 13 minutes into the first half, the waterfall of Polish goals would arrive, at 40′ Andrzej Szarmach, at 44′ Stefan Majewski and just two minutes later Janusz Kupcewicz . Alain Couriol would discount for the French at 72′, despite the attempts to tie, the Polish victory would be consummated to remain in history.
Trailing 2-2 in the first 90 minutes, they converted for the Belgians:
In just 11′ Jan Ceulemans and at 73′ Nico Claesen, while for the French at 27′ Jean-Marc Ferreri would get the temporary tie and at 43′ Jean-Pierre Papin the partial advantage.
After refusing in the previous World Cup, in extra time, the French would liquidate history at 104′ with a goal from Bernard Genghini and at 111′ from a Manuel Amoros penalty.
Roberto Baggio would open the score for the Italians in minute 71, while 10 minutes later, at minute 81, David Platt would appear to equalize the game shortly after finishing. Luckily for the locals, at 86′ and from a penalty, Salvatore Schillaci would decree the victory for Tano.
Crushing victory for the Swedish team that in just one time would liquidate history, the first goal came at minute 8, while the 4th would close the win at minute 40 of the first half. 32 minutes were enough for the Swedes to send the Bulgarians to the locker room totally hopeless.
In the semifinals, the Croats would lose to the locals, France would later win the world championship but the match for 3rd and 4th place brought together great players, Croatia would take the lead at 13 minutes into the first half, but then the Netherlands would tie it at the 21′. This would not last long since in less than 15 minutes, at 35′ Davor Suker would appear to score a new Croatian goal and declare victory for his team.
One of the more outlandish encounters to appear on the list. In 2002 this match took place after one of the hosts reached the semifinals. South Korea lost to Germany 1-0, while Turkey came on the other side after losing in the semi-final to world champions Brazil the following day. The match would end up being won by Turkey by three goals to two.
This World Cup is remembered for Zidane’s headbutt against Materazzi in the final, in the third and fourth place of this same edition, Germany and Portugal would face each other. Finally the game was going to take the Germans against the Portuguese by three goals to one.
The World Cup played in South Africa in 2010 was going to be won by the Spanish against the Dutch by a solitary goal to nil. In the third and fourth place they were going to face Uruguay against Germany, the Germans taking third place in this championship for the second consecutive time after winning by three goals to two.
The Brazilians were going to suffer a tough defeat in the semifinals in front of their fans that will be remembered as one of the biggest defeats in the semifinals, 7-1 against Germany and it was not going to end there. In the match for third and fourth place, they lost by two goals to nil against the Netherlands, remaining as fourth in the World Cup in which they started as hosts and favourites.
In the last World Cup played, the match that determined who would be third and fourth in this competition was going to be played by Belgium and England. The final result was two to zero in favor of the Belgian team.
#games #fourth #place #World #Cups
Leave a Reply