Sunday, December 10, 2023, a memorable date for fans of Tigersthe 'U' of Nuevo León faced the Cougars of UNAM, in the duel corresponding to the second leg semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Tigres defeated Pumas 1-0, on the field of the Olimpico Universitario stadium, so, as some thought, the return would be a mere formality for the Nicolaítas. And although the capital's residents did not stop fighting, the second leg ended 1-1 (2-1 on aggregate), and the champions advanced to the grand final for the Mexican championship… once again.
This will be the third time that Tigres and America They face each other in a Liga Mx final. The previous two occurred in 2014 and 2016 (both in December). América won the first and Tigres the second, in the midst of the centenary celebration for the azulcremas. Christmas, too.
In a penalty shootout, with Nahuel Guzmán as the figure, after saving the three shots he had, Tigres defeated América and were proclaimed Mexican soccer champions on December 25, 2016.
With a 4-3 aggregate score, Chivas defeated Tigres in the final of the 2017 Clausura tournament, and won the champions trophy, in a final highly remembered for the unmarked penalty by Santander, in the final stretch of the match. return, at Akron Stadium.
Anything I say falls short compared to what was experienced on December 10, 2017, when Tigres beat Rayados 2-1 in the second leg of the grand final (3-2 overall), and were crowned Mexican soccer champions. in the first royal final.
With Nahuel Guzmán as an undisputed figure, Tigres beat the leader León 1-0 on aggregate and were crowned champions in a foreign court, again, with the prognosis against the ghosts of the final lost against the bitter rival weeks ago, in CONCACAF.
With goals from André-Pierre Gignac, Sebastián Córdova and Guido Pizarro, Tigres turned around Chivas, who were winning 2-0 in the second leg, and were once again crowned champions in someone else's yard, in front of the Rebaño fans, who with pain had to settle for applauding the second place achieved by their team.
