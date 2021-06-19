The Ministry of Health bulletin released on Friday (June 18, 2021) shows that March, April and May 2021 have accumulated 189,577 covid-19 victims. The number represents 40.4% of all deaths from the pandemic. here is the whole of the document (8 MB).

This data refers to the number of deaths that actually took place in that period, and not the dates on which they were notified. The Ministry of Health publishes daily deaths confirmed by covid-19 in Brazil, in this website. But the data does not reflect the reality of When people actually died from the disease.

To know this information, it is necessary to observe the deaths by actual date, with information updated once a week by the government.

In the video below, it is possible to see the difference between the deaths by date of notification (when local health authorities forward the information to the ministry) and by actual date.

The peak of reported deaths, for example, was on April 8th. Health authorities recorded 4,249 covid-19 deaths on that date. This, however, is not the greatest number of people who actually died in 1 day.

In fact, it was March 29 that 3,185 died, the highest number of victims per covid-19 recorded in 24 hours since the onset of the health crisis.

Although the calculation of the death rate is more accurate based on the number of deaths per actual date, the data is lagged.

There have been cases in which the actual date of death was known by the Ministry of Health just 1 year after it happened. Therefore, it is possible that there will be changes in the records in the next bulletins, with an increase in deaths in recent months.

So far, the Ministry of Health has determined the date of 469,138 of the 488,228 confirmed deaths as of June 14, the date of the most recent update.

