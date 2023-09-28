The last 24 hours: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Tonight, 28 September 2023, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, The Last 24 Hours (24 Hours to Live), a 2017 film directed by Brian Smrz, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

After an experimental surgery brings him back to life for the last 24 hours, killer Travis Conrad has just these hours to team up with a super-spy who killed him, and take revenge on the criminal organization that killed his wife and son and seek redemption for his sins.

The last 24 hours: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Last 24 Hours, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Ethan Hawke: Travis Conrad

Xu Qing: Lin

Paul AndersonJim Morrow

Rutger Hauer: Frank

Tyrone Keogh: Keith Zera

Nathalie Boltt: Doctor Helen

Liam CunninghamWetzler

Jeremy Yong: Christopher Bisset

Susan YoungVicky Liu

Tanya van GraanJasmin Morrow

Hakeem Kae-Kazim: Amahle

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Last 24 Hours live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – 28 September 2023 – at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform.