Alberto Ángel Fernández gave his speech to the Legislative Assembly on Monday with a harsh message where he anticipated a criminal complaint against part of Mauricio Macri’s management and where he also undertook it against Justice and the media.

And the next day, he made a “descent” to the suburbs, surrounded by several of his faithful, to “change the air” but where he also spoke of the investigative commission to the judges and of the need to achieve our own agenda and not, “the one imposed on us by the media and the opposition”According to one of his collaborators with access to the presidential helicopter.

Alberto thus went from the adrenaline rush of Congress (with an active Cristina Kirchner and the crosses in the enclosure with opponents like Fernando Iglesias) to the “suburban microclimate.” The President heard a phrase when he arrived in the town of Hurlingham where he visited the National University of that district, where carbon dioxide meters are produced that reduce the risk of contagion of Covid-19 in closed places, especially in schools: “You have to get out of the microclimate, you have to go through the neighborhoods”.

The President nodded and got into a truck, in which the radio returned the radio statements of the day: Kirchner senator Oscar Isidro Parrilli asked for an investigative commission of Justice, a project of doubtful constitutional firmness but which alerted the main swords of the Front of All. This project was not born in the offices of the Casa Rosada, nor did it arise from the pure letter of Alberto’s speech in Congress, which was made by the president himself but with the collaboration of his officials such as the advisor Alejandro Grimson, the head of the Cabinet Santiago Cafiero and the Secretary for Strategic Affairs, Gustavo Beliz. But Parrilli’s departure was accompanied, hours later, by the Casa Rosada: for that, the President chatted with Sergio Massa and they agreed to address the issue over the weekend and resolve how to move forward with an idea that the opposition has already anticipated that it will challenge as unconstitutional.

On the visit to Hurlingham, they were – in addition to the host Juan Zavaleta-, mayors such as Alberto Descalzo (Ituzaingó), Lucas Ghi (Morón) and Gustavo Menéndez (Merlo) plus Minister Gabriel Katopodis, all key in the closing that the President instructed them to carry out with La Cámpora, to ensure the prompt arrival of Máximo Kirchner to the leadership of the Buenos Aires PJ, a path that was paved and will take place in less than two months. Martín Rodríguez (PAMI) and Florencia Lampreabe, national deputy, were also seen, both from La Cámpora de Hurlingham.

Alberto Fernández in Hurlingham, with the local mayor Juan Zabaleta.

While touring the western area of ​​Greater Buenos Aires (with Alberto leaning out the window and greeting neighbors), the presidential speech was discussed. There, it was learned that the head of state, in person, was in charge of motorizing the criminal complaint for the debt contracted by the macrismo with the IMF: A two-hour meeting with officials from the FIU (the Financial Information Unit) took place last week in the presidential offices, where Fernández showed, once again, his anger with his predecessor Mauricio Macri.

There was also talk of an important announcement for automakers, which will happen next week and is being prepared by Minister Matías Kulfas. In addition, to pay for “getting out of the microclimate” with the opposition and the media considered critical, there was talk of presidential trips to Río Negro (this Wednesday), Santiago del Estero (this Thursday, for national public works) already Mendoza, next Saturday.

After the tour, Alberto got on the helicopter with his inseparable Juan Pablo Biondi (Secretary of Communication and Press) and Julio Vitobello, Secretary General. And he invited Minister Katopodis to return with them. “Pocket, vaccine and work is our agenda, not that of the media and the opposition”, repeated one of the passengers when saying goodbye to those who remained on the urban ground.

It was clear to all that these items, plus the Kirchnerist obsession with Justice and the presidential obsession with Macrism, will be the agenda from here to the elections, which have already left, both in the ruling party and in the opposition.