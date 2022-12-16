All the World Cups have their individual awards and even when the one that matters most in football is the collective one, by winning the World Cup. But also, the awards on a personal level have weight and go down in the history of the tournament. In Russia 2018the trophy was received by what they called the best player in the World Cup, Luka modricwith Croatia.
Even though we don’t know who will take said award, below, we will review the last 10 winners of the World Cup Ballon d’Or.
The Ballon d’Or award began to be handed out at the 1982 World Cup in Spain. At that time, Paolo Rossi managed to keep the trophy as well as also being the Golden Boot.
In the 1986 World Cup, the logical winner of the trophy as the best player in the World Cup was the Argentine star Diego Armando Maradona, who gave impressive performances and took home the maximum trophy; the world Cup.
In 1990, an Italian returned to keep the distinction, in this case it was Schillaci, who surprisingly did not start as a starter but as a substitute. He became the revelation player and also ended up being the top scorer in that World Cup.
Romario was added to the list as the best player of the 1994 World Cup in the United States. The Brazilian team became champion again.
The ‘phenomenon’ received the award for the best player in the World Cup in 1998, despite not being able to lift the cup.
One of the most controversial World Cup Ballon d’Ors ever. In the final between Brazil and Germany, the Brazilian Ronaldo Nazario excelled in that match and also remained as the tournament’s top scorer. Finally, Oliver Kahn took the prize.
In what would be the last World Cup for the French star, Zinedine Zidane received the Ballon d’Or trophy.
After scoring 5 goals, Diego Forlán won the Golden Ball of the 2010 South Africa World Cup. No Spaniard took the prize.
The Argentine Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, despite not having given the best face. Germany became world champion.
And finally, the winner of the Ballon d’Or from the previous World Cup is ‘Lukita’ Modric. Despite being defeated against France, the Croatian midfielder took the award.
#winners #World #Cup #Ballon #dOr
Leave a Reply