List of winners of the last ten editions of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, awarded this Wednesday (6) by the Nobel Committee of the Royal Academy of Sciences of Sweden to the German Benjamin List and the American David MacMillan.

2021: Benjamin List (Germany) and David MacMillan (United States) for “development of asymmetric organocatalysis”, a new molecule-building tool that has made chemistry “greener” and improved pharmaceutical research.

– 2020: Emmanuelle Charpentier (France) and Jennifer Doudna (USA), for their research on “molecular scissors”, a “revolutionary” advance to modify human genes and, in some way, rewrite DNA, which can help develop new therapies against cancer and make the dream of curing hereditary diseases come true.

– 2019: John Goodenough (United States), Stanley Whittingham (Great Britain) and Akira Yoshino (Japan), for the invention of lithium batteries, present in countless technologies used in everyday life.

– 2018: Frances H. Arnold, George P. Smith (United States) and Gregory P. Winter (United Kingdom) for their work applying the mechanisms of evolution to create new and better proteins in the laboratory.

– 2017: Jacques Dubochet (Switzerland), Joachim Frank (USA) and Richard Henderson (UK) for developing electron cryomicroscopy, a revolutionary method of observing molecules in 3D.

– 2016: Jean-Pierre Sauvage (France), Fraser Stoddart (UK) and Bernard Feringa (Netherlands), fathers of the tiny “molecular machines” that herald the nanorobots of the future.

– 2015: Tomas Lindahl (Sweden), Paul Modrich (USA) and Aziz Sancar (USA/Turkey) for their work on the DNA repair mechanism, which can lead to new cancer treatments.

– 2014: Eric Betzig, William Moerner (USA) and Stefan Hell (Germany), for the development of high-resolution fluorescent microscopy.

– 2013: Martin Karplus (US/Austria), Michael Levitt (US/UK) and Arieh Warshel (US/Israel), for developing multiscale models of complex chemical systems.

– 2012: Robert Lefkowitz and Brian Kobilka (USA), for working with receptors that allow cells to understand their environment, an essential advance for the pharmaceutical industry.

