The UEFA Europa League is one of the most important tournaments in the world and in terms of importance, it is below the UEFA Champions League. Year after year, winning this tournament has become more and more complicated as the teams are interested in reaching the final stages as it gives them prestige and competitiveness. It should also be clarified that all the teams that finish third in the group stage of the Champions.
Below we list the last 10 champions of the second most important continental European tournament:
The blue team came from the Champions League and had a path in which they crossed paths with Sparta Prague, Steaua Bucharest, Rubin Kazán, Basel and in the final against Benfica, whom they defeated 2-1 in the final.
A complete campaign that began in the group stage sharing Group H with Slovan Liberec, Freiburg and Estoril Praia. In heads-up matches, they left Maribor, Betis, Porto, Valencia on the road and Benfica 4-2 on penalties in the decisive match after drawing 0-0 in regulation time.
The second consecutive conquest of Sevilla that is beginning to take over this competition. In the final they defeated Dnipro 3-2 in a vibrant match.
Another conquest for Sevilla, they have completely taken over this competition and this time they left Liverpool without a title in a final that they beat 3-1 in the match that took place in Basel, Switzerland.
The Red Devils returned to the fore with their first international title in a long time at the hands of José Mourinho and the first relevant one since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. In the final they defeated Ajax 2-0.
Los Colchoneros once again lifted an international title at the hands of Diego Simeone with a formidable team led by the great Antoine Griezmann who scored two goals in the final against Olympique Marseille.
In Baku, the Blues thrashed and crushed Arsenal 4-1 to add another international title to their showcase. The team was supported by a great version of Eden Hazard who was one of the best in the entire championship.
Another title for the Spanish team is already one of the historic achievements in this competition. This time they defeated Inter 3-2 in a vibrant game.
In an incredible definition by penalties that led all the field players to kick that ended 11-10 in favor of the Yellow Submarine that added its first international title.
One of the big surprises in recent years was the German team that reached the final after an impressive campaign, defeating the other surprise Rangers in the final.
