input, La Albiceleste He had not even qualified for the contest, however, by passing him the post of host, he would be incredibly lucky to win the championship.

Here are the last ten U-20 World Cup champions:

Previously, he defeated in the semifinals Italy 1-0, while in the quarterfinals they beat 1-0 Colombia and in the round of 16 they beat 4-1 Panama.

During the final phase, The Rose Team also had to go over Italy, Mexico and Costa Rica.