The U-20 World Cup started this Friday, May 20 in Argentina, even though it was first agreed to take place in Indonesia, however, the venue was withdrawn for protesting the participation of Israel.
input, La Albiceleste He had not even qualified for the contest, however, by passing him the post of host, he would be incredibly lucky to win the championship.
Here are the last ten U-20 World Cup champions:
Surprisingly, the Ukrainian team took the trophy after beating South Korea in the grand final by a score of 3-1 with a brace from Vladyslav Serhiyovych and a target of Heorhiy Tsitaishvili.
Previously, he defeated in the semifinals Italy 1-0, while in the quarterfinals they beat 1-0 Colombia and in the round of 16 they beat 4-1 Panama.
The English managed to take glory for the first time by beating a fierce Venezuela for the minimum of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
During the final phase, The Rose Team also had to go over Italy, Mexico and Costa Rica.
The Serbs achieved their second star by beating Brazil when going to extra time, after having equalized 1-1 in regulation time. Stanisa Mandic scored at minute 70 and Nemanja Maksimovic at 118′. His other victims were Mali, USA and Hungary.
The French team achieved its first championship in the Turk Telekrom Arena after beating from the penalty shootout Uruguay by 4-1, after the draw without annotations in the 90 minutes. Paul Pogba, Jordan Veretout, Axel Ngando and Dimitri Foulquier They scored their respective shots. The French left on the way to Ghana, uzbekistan and to the host Türkiye.
the Canarinha claimed his fifth title on Colombian soil after a close competition with Portugal, since they had to go until extra time to define the champion. In regulation time, Oscar dos Santos He achieved his double at 5′ and 78′, while at 111′ he made his triple that gave the South Americans victory. He Gold Scratch also dispatched Mexico, Spain and Saudi Arabia.
A country of the continent was crowned on African soil. Ghana prevented Brazil will add a new trophy to their showcases by beating 4-3 in the penalty shootout. Both couldn’t get hurt in 120 minutes, so the series of penalties was cardiac, with the black stars triumphing after the success of Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and the failure of Alex Teixeira. The Ghanaians also got rid of Hungary, South Korea and South Africa.
La Albiceleste He achieved his sixth title by defeating the Czech Republicthanks to the annotations of Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero and Mauro Zarate. In his time in the competition, he eliminated Chili in the semifinals, to Mexico in quarters already Poland in eighths.
The Argentines also bathed in glory on Dutch soil, adding their fifth star to the shirt. His opponent this time was Nigeriawhom he defeated 2-1 after a brace from Lionel Messi. In the semifinals they eliminated their staunch rival Brazilapart from left out Spain and Colombiain quarters and eighths, respectively.
The fourth star of The Green-Yellow He arrived on Asian soil by hitting Spain for the minimum of Fernando Rosa. In the semifinals, he dismissed the Argentines by the minimum, while previously he eliminated Japan and Slovakia.
Just like they did over 20 years ago, La Albiceleste they hope to repeat their feat of winning the trophy at home. In that 2001, the South Americans thrashed 3-0 against Ghana in Buenos Aires thanks to Diego Colotto, Javier Saviola and maxi rodriguez. To reach this instance, The guys passed over Paraguayan, France and China.
