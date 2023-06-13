Next Thursday the selections of Spain and Italy in game corresponding to the semifinal of the League of Nations.
This will be an attractive game due to the intensity with which each of the teams fight for the ball.
In the last 10 games, the balance leans in favor of the Spanish with 5 victories, 3 with Italy and 2 draws.
Here we present the last 10 times they played.
At Euro 2020, Italy and Spain met in the semifinals. In an exciting and close game, the Italians beat the Spaniards 4-2 from the penalty spot.
On September 2, 2017, both teams met in the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
On that occasion, the Spanish team won by a 3-0 win, with goals from Álvaro Morata and a brace from Isco.
At Euro 2016, Italy beat Spain 2-0 in the round of 16. The goals that eliminated the Spanish club were from Chiellini and Pellé.
On Thursday, October 6, they met in the qualifiers for the World Cup. On that occasion the result was a 1-1 tie with goals from Vítolo, for Spain, while Daniele De Rossi scored for Italy.
In March 2016, both teams faced each other in a friendly match, drawing 1-1.
The goals were the work of Lorenzo Insigne, while Aduriz discounted for the Spanish.
In 2014 the Spanish team beat Italy by the slightest difference with a goal by Pedro on the Vicente Calderón pitch. This was another game of a friendly nature.
In 2013 Spain and Italy measured forces in the game corresponding to the semifinals of the Confederations. After not getting hurt in regulation time, everything was defined from the penalty point, where Spain beat Italy 7-6.
On Sunday, July 1, 2012, the Spanish team did not tempt their hearts and thrashed Italy 4-0 in the defining match. The goals were from Silva, Alba, Torres and Mata.
On the other hand, in 2011 Italy and Spain collided in a friendly game on the San Nicola field. On that occasion the game went back and forth and the Italians won 2-1.
In 2008 Spain and Italy held another friendly game. On that occasion, the Spanish team beat the Italians by the slightest difference with a goal from David Villa.
