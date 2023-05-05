The 2022-23 season is about to come to an end and in Italy Serie A already has an owner, it is Napoli that has just won the third scudetto in its history and has become champion again, something that has not happened since the campaign 1989-90 being Diego Armando Maradona the main architect of those first conquests.
After drawing against Udinese, Napoli takes 16 points from Lazio, which occupies the second position of the table, and only 15 points remain at stake.
Meanwhile, in the following list we show you the champions of the last 10 Italian calcium seasons (not counting the current one):
This championship was only the second that the Vecchia Signora won since the 2002-03 campaign, in that season Milan and udinese They came second and third, respectively.
From this campaign Juve was already completely drunk and determined to be at the top of Italy for many years. The Rome and Napoli were installed in second and third place, respectively.
For this campaign, for the fourth consecutive occasion, the zebra team won the calcium, the Rome came second again in the classification followed by the lazio.
For the fifth time in a row, Juventus won the Italian championship and now Napoli was in second place and the Rome In third.
In the 2016-17 academic year, Juve would win the league for the sixth consecutive time, maintaining complete dominance in the competition, and the Rome and Napoli returned to settle in second and third place.
For the seventh time the Vecchia Signora conquered the calcium title and once again Napoli and the Rome they took turns again in second and third place.
In this campaign Juve reached eight consecutive championships and now Napoli and Atalanta They placed second and third.
This course was the last time that Juve won the Italian championship, which is why they have completed three seasons since then, on that occasion Inter and Atalanta He was in second and third place.
Finally after nine seasons in a row, the hegemony of Juventus was broken and Inter Milan was the one who ended their streak and were crowned champions, managing to lift their 17th league trophy.
The following year, Internazionale’s neighbor did the same and they were proclaimed with the scudetto, their number 16 in their history and left Inter and Napoli in second and third place.
|
Equipment
|
Season
|
Juventus
|
2012/13
|
Juventus
|
2013/14
|
Juventus
|
2014/15
|
Juventus
|
2015/16
|
Juventus
|
2016/17
|
Juventus
|
2017/18
|
Juventus
|
2018/19
|
Juventus
|
2019/20
|
Inter de Milan
|
2020/21
|
Milan
|
2021/22
