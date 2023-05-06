The Copa del Rey is the oldest trophy in Spanish football, since 1903 it has been contesting a trophy that has left us with great teams proclaiming themselves as champions. Now we are waiting for a new team to win this award as a result of the final that will face Real Madrid and Osasuna in a few hours.
In this article, we are going to take a look at the last ten winners of the Copa del Rey, from the 2012/2013 season to the 2021/2022 season, and we will analyze how they achieved success.
Current champion of the Copa del Rey. 17 years had to pass since the last time for the béticos to get what is one of the most special titles in their history. They won it in their city, Seville against Valencia in a penalty shootout.
Messi’s last title with Barça and the only title of that season. FC Barcelona did not go blank that year by lifting the Copa del Rey after great comebacks such as those made to Granada and Seville, and the grand final in which they beat Athletic Club Bilbao by four goals to nil.
a very special title for the txuriurdines, not only for the fact of winning a Copa del Rey, but also for the manners. It was a special final as they took the title from their neighbors. This season he gave us a Basque derby in the final.
In the 18/19 season, Valencia won the Copa del Rey after beating FC Barcelona by two goals to one, who had just won the previous four editions. Who would tell the ches that today they would be in this tricky situation
FC Barcelona vs Sevilla the final of this edition in which the culé team completely overwhelmed the Andalusians. 5-0 in the final score and another Copa del Rey for Barcelona.
Another edition won by FC Barcelona against an Alavés who had a great campaign, reaching the final of the tournament. Finally, the final ended with a culé victory by two goals to nil.
Another final won by FC Barcelona against Sevilla. FC Barcelona, led by Luis Enrique, won yet another Copa del Rey for the club’s showcases.
The two clubs with the most Copas del Rey to their credit, Barça and Athletic, finally won the king of Cups, FC Barcelona. That Barça was the one with the treble, led by Luis Enrique and with the MSN at its peak. A great team
The year in which Real Madrid won La Décima, they also managed to win the Copa del Rey against FC Barcelona by two goals to one.
That Atlético de Madrid with a Radamel Falcao as a reference, an Arda Turan who fell in love and company managed to win the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid. We were at the beginning of the golden era of mattresses.
|
Season
|
Champion
|
2021/22
|
Real Betis
|
2020/21
|
FC Barcelona
|
2019/20
|
Real society
|
2018/19
|
Valencia
|
2017/18
|
FC Barcelona
|
2016/17
|
FC Barcelona
|
2015/16
|
FC Barcelona
|
2014/15
|
FC Barcelona
|
2013/14
|
real Madrid
|
2012/13
|
Atletico Madrid
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#teams #champions #Copa #del #Rey
Leave a Reply