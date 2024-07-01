At Euro 2024, which is being held in Germany, the round of 16 brings us a thrilling clash between Romania and the Netherlands. Romania has been one of the surprises of the tournament, finishing first in a tough group that included Belgium, Ukraine and Slovakia. On the other hand, the Netherlands has had a more bumpy road, qualifying third in a group where France and Austria finished ahead. Austria, in particular, surprised by beating the Dutch in the final match of the group stage, securing first place.
To better understand the context of this clash, let’s review the last ten clashes between Romania and the Netherlands.
In a friendly match in Bucharest, the Dutch dominated with goals from Depay, Babel and De Jong. Romania showed defensive solidity but could not avoid defeat.
In Amsterdam, the Netherlands secured a convincing victory with goals from Van der Vaart, Van Persie (2) and Lens. The Romanians found no answer to the Dutch attack.
In Bucharest, the Netherlands showed their superiority with goals from Lens, Martins Indi, Van der Vaart and Van Persie. Romania only managed to score through Marica.
In Constanta, Romania achieved a historic victory with a solitary goal from Goian, securing their qualification for Euro 2008.
In Rotterdam, both teams failed to break the goalless draw, in a match marked by wasted opportunities and a solid Romanian defence.
In Bern, in a group stage match of the European Championship, the Netherlands won with goals from Huntelaar and Van Persie, eliminating Romania from the tournament.
In Rotterdam, the Netherlands won with goals from Cocu and Kuijt, dominating a crucial match for the World Cup qualifiers.
In Bucharest, the Dutch won with goals from Van Nistelrooy and Heitinga, demonstrating their superiority in the qualifying group.
In Amsterdam, in a friendly match prior to Euro 2000, the Netherlands won with goals from Makaay and Kluivert. Romania scored through Moldovan.
In Rotterdam, a friendly match that ended in a goalless draw was notable for the solid defence of both teams and few clear-cut scoring opportunities.
