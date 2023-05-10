This Tuesday the first match of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals was played between Manchester City and Real Madrid on the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.
In an exciting game with chances on both sides, the score was tied 1-1. The first goal of the night was the work of Vinicius Jr., who at 36′, got on the motorcycle until he got inside the area and shot, beating goalkeeper Ederson.
The equalizing goal was sealed by Belgian Kevin De Bruyne, who had an outstanding performance in the match and took advantage of a series of passes to finish with a powerful kick to overcome his compatriot Thibaut Courtois,
Now everything will be left for the return, to be played next Wednesday May 17 on the Etihad Stadium field, there it will be defined who will be the finalist of the series.
For now, here we present the last 10 results of the real Madrid playing on English territory.
On April 18, Real Madrid traveled to English territory to measure forces against Chelsea, in the second match of the quarterfinals.
Stamford Bridge was packed, although the Spanish club turned off the party with a brace from Rodrygo, earning their place in the next round with a score of 4-0.
One of the most recent matches before these semifinal games was on February 21 against Liverpool, in the Champions League round of 16.
The meringues crushed Liverpool by a 6-2 win on aggregate. The goals in the first game were the work of Eder Militao and the respective doubles by Karim Benzema and Vinicius.
In 2022 Real Madrid faced Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.
In the first match of the phase played at Stamford, Karim Benzema came out big and dispatched with a hat-trick, while Kai Havertz scored for the blues.
One of the defeats that Real Madrid suffered the most in the English zone was in 2022, when they faced Manchester City.
The game of the first leg semifinal was played on April 26, and in a game of heart and goals at the highest level, the final result favored the city-dwellers 4-3, with goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva. On behalf of the White House, Vinicius and Karim Benzema (double) dunked.
In the quarterfinals of the 2021 Champions League, the white team entered the always complicated Anfield court to face Liverpool.
In a game that was tied and for the most part dominated by the English, the final score was 0-0, although Real Madrid advanced having won the first leg 3-1.
On May 5, 2021, Real Madrid faced Chelsea in the Champions League second leg semifinal.
On that occasion the final score was a resounding 2-0 for the Blues, with goals from Werner and Mount. A week ago they had drawn 1-1, so the Merengues were eliminated.
In 2020 and with strong issues around the world due to the pandemic, Manchester City surprised Madrid by beating them 2-1, in a game corresponding to the second leg of the ‘orejona’ round of 16.
Sterling gave a great game and with one of his goals and another one from Jesus, they beat those led by Zidane, where Benzema scored.
Thus, Real Madrid was eliminated by a score of 4-2 overall.
And the negative streak with Premier League teams in English territory did not end. In 2017 it was the turn of Tottenham, a team that grew at Wembley Stadium and beat the Spanish squad 3-1 in a match corresponding to the group stage.
The goals for the English club were the work of Christian Eriksen and a double by Dele Alli, while Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the White House.
On April 26, 2016, the team led by Zinedine Zidane traveled to the first leg of the Champions League semifinal against Manchester City.
The meringues were superior to the city dwellers, however, the score was tied without goals. For the second leg, the madridistas won by the slightest difference with an own goal by Fernando Reges, giving Real a pass to the final. where they beat Atlético de Madrid from penalties.
In the now distant 2014, Real Madrid entered the Anfield pitch to face Liverpool in a Champions League Group B match.
The team led by Carlo Ancelotti had no problem beating the reds by a 3-0 win with scores from Cristiano Ronaldo and a brace from Karim Benzema.
