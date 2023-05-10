📝 The pass to the final will be decided in Manchester. #UCL — Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) May 9, 2023

Stamford Bridge was packed, although the Spanish club turned off the party with a brace from Rodrygo, earning their place in the next round with a score of 4-0.

The meringues crushed Liverpool by a 6-2 win on aggregate. The goals in the first game were the work of Eder Militao and the respective doubles by Karim Benzema and Vinicius.

In the first match of the phase played at Stamford, Karim Benzema came out big and dispatched with a hat-trick, while Kai Havertz scored for the blues.

The game of the first leg semifinal was played on April 26, and in a game of heart and goals at the highest level, the final result favored the city-dwellers 4-3, with goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva. On behalf of the White House, Vinicius and Karim Benzema (double) dunked.

In a game that was tied and for the most part dominated by the English, the final score was 0-0, although Real Madrid advanced having won the first leg 3-1.

On that occasion the final score was a resounding 2-0 for the Blues, with goals from Werner and Mount. A week ago they had drawn 1-1, so the Merengues were eliminated.

Sterling gave a great game and with one of his goals and another one from Jesus, they beat those led by Zidane, where Benzema scored.

Thus, Real Madrid was eliminated by a score of 4-2 overall.

The goals for the English club were the work of Christian Eriksen and a double by Dele Alli, while Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the White House.

The meringues were superior to the city dwellers, however, the score was tied without goals. For the second leg, the madridistas won by the slightest difference with an own goal by Fernando Reges, giving Real a pass to the final. where they beat Atlético de Madrid from penalties.

The team led by Carlo Ancelotti had no problem beating the reds by a 3-0 win with scores from Cristiano Ronaldo and a brace from Karim Benzema.