The ‘Cuau’ wrote his golden name in the azulcrema team, becoming a legend of the club, by playing a total of 80 games, scoring 30 goals and cooperating with 12 assists.

After his time in European football, good things were said about him upon his arrival, however, at 34 years of age, he could not shine and passed with more pain than glory.

Immediately upon arrival he won ownership, and later the managers decided to give him the number ’10’, which he wore with honor by scoring 91 goals in 157 games played.

The ‘Rolfi’ had a prominent role in the time he was active in America, where he played 142 games, scoring 27 goals and cooperating with 45 assists.

The Paraguayan midfielder was one of the most prominent not only in America, where he won two league titles, but also in each club where he was part.

However, his level went from more to less and he ended up going to Independiente de Argentina, a squad that still owes an amount of money to the American managers.

‘Gio’ wore the number 10 shirt, although his performance was poor and he passed with more pain than glory in national football.

Unfortunately, the Mexican did not experience his best tournament, losing even the ownership of the team and was placed transferable in the transfer market.