One of the most prestigious numbers in the world of football is the ’10’. This is mythical and it is not given to any player, only the outstanding elements that are referents in the team will have it. However, sometimes the footballer in question does not perform and ends up being large that number.
Today in 90min We review who has worn the shirt with the ten in the set of theEagles of America in recent years.
What to say about Cuauhtémoc White? Without a doubt, the best player who has defended the number 10 shirt with the Águilas del América.
The ‘Cuau’ wrote his golden name in the azulcrema team, becoming a legend of the club, by playing a total of 80 games, scoring 30 goals and cooperating with 12 assists.
In 2003 the Brazilian player Djalminha He arrived in Mexican territory to sign with the Águilas del América team, where they gave him the shirt with the tenth.
After his time in European football, good things were said about him upon his arrival, however, at 34 years of age, he could not shine and passed with more pain than glory.
In his second stage as an Americanista, the ‘Cuau’ once again wore America’s number 10 shirt. After his ephemeral passage through the Old Continent, and after the departure of Djalminha, the tenth returned to the back of the native of Tepito.
In 2006, one of the best hires in the history of America was made, when Salvador Cabins He left the ranks of Jaguares de Chiapas to sign with the Coapa club.
Immediately upon arrival he won ownership, and later the managers decided to give him the number ’10’, which he wore with honor by scoring 91 goals in 157 games played.
In 2010 the player Daniel Montenegro was another of the elements that had the fortune to be chosen to defend the shirt with the emblematic number ’10’.
The ‘Rolfi’ had a prominent role in the time he was active in America, where he played 142 games, scoring 27 goals and cooperating with 45 assists.
In 2013, the midfielder Osvaldo Martínez arrived at the Nest from the Atlante Iron Colts and thanks to his good performance he won jersey 10.
The Paraguayan midfielder was one of the most prominent not only in America, where he won two league titles, but also in each club where he was part.
Already in recent times, in 2017, Cecilio Dominguez He arrived with little Paraguayan soccer poster, although the height of the capital did not weigh on him and he began to score goals with America and wearing the number 10 jersey.
However, his level went from more to less and he ended up going to Independiente de Argentina, a squad that still owes an amount of money to the American managers.
One of the worst hires of the América team in recent years was that of Giovani dos santos. The player arrived from the LA Galaxy for the first time in the Liga MX.
‘Gio’ wore the number 10 shirt, although his performance was poor and he passed with more pain than glory in national football.
With the departure of Dos Santos from America, the person in charge and responsible for wearing the 10 shirt was Sebastian Cordova.
Unfortunately, the Mexican did not experience his best tournament, losing even the ownership of the team and was placed transferable in the transfer market.
Today the player Diego Valdes will be in charge of carrying the number with the tenth. Unlike the last two players who wore the shirt, the Chilean wants to play a better role and put up that emblematic number.
