Ulf Kirsten: His case is curious, he was the top scorer for East Germany and after unification he played for the German national team. He scored 238 goals for Leverkusen. He participated in the ’94 and ’98 World Cups where he did not score goals. He scored 35 goals between the two teams. pic.twitter.com/UPyEbvf5DA

