The confrontation between the German and Swiss national teams in football has a rich history full of memorable matches, with both teams showing their quality and determination on different occasions.
Below we leave you with the last 10 matches between these two teams that will face each other in the Euro Cup:
Germany lost the friendly with goals from Ferdinando Riva, Hugi and Ballaman. On the German side, Hans Neuschäfer scored
The friendly ended in a resounding victory for the Germans with goals from Heinz Vollmar, Brülls, Rahn and Juskowiak
Another resounding victory for the Germans with goals from Rudi Völler, Riedle and Mathäus
In this match, Germany once again surpassed the Swiss with goals from Hässler and Möller, and Knup scored for the Swiss.
Tie between the Swiss and Germans with a goal from Yakin for Switzerland and a goal from Kirsten that tied the score
Kuranyi was the author of the two goals for Germany in a close friendly, which was not resolved until the second half.
Germany dominated this friendly with goals from Klose, Gómez, Podolski and Hitzlsperger, demonstrating their superiority.
In a surprising friendly, Switzerland beat Germany with a hat-trick from Derdiyok, while Hummels and Reus scored for Germany
In a balanced Nations League match, Gündogan put Germany ahead, but Switzerland equalized with a goal from Widmer.
A vibrant draw in the Nations League, with goals from Werner, Havertz and Gnabry for Germany, and Gavranović (two) and Freuler for Switzerland
