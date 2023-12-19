These clashes capture the essence of the rivalry between Liverpool and Arsenal. With moments of ecstasy and tactical challenges, these encounters have left an indelible mark on Premier League history.
This Saturday they face each other in the Premier League, and the winner of the match will be the leader of the day. A draw could allow Unai Emery's Aston Villa to lead the Premier League. We'll see what happens:
Last season, in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield, Gabriel Jesus and Martinelli surprised with goals for Arsenal. However, Roberto Firmino emerged as the local hero by leveling the score.
At the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal sealed a 3-2 victory. The young prodigy, Bukayo Saka, with a double, was the architect of the victory, highlighting Arsenal's ability to take on the giants.
In a turn of events, Liverpool took control at the Emirates. Firmino and Diogo Jota scored within eight minutes, underlining Liverpool's ability to turn the tide of the game.
The English Cup witnessed another victory for Liverpool with a result of 0-2. Diogo Jota, once again, left his mark with two goals, cementing his role as Arsenal's executioner.
In the run-up to the final, both teams met at Anfield in a goalless draw. A show of resistance and tactics in a tense clash.
Liverpool looked impressive at Anfield, crushing Arsenal 4-0 with goals from Mané, Jota, Salah and Minamino. A demonstration of Liverpool's offensive strength.
In the second round of the previous season, Liverpool triumphed 3-0 at the Emirates with Diogo Jota and Salah as scorers.
A 0-0 draw in regulation time led Arsenal to victory on penalties. However, in the league, three days earlier, Liverpool won 5-4.
At Liverpool's field, Arsenal suffered a 3-1 defeat with goals from the usual players, Mané, Robertson and Jota. It seems that the Portuguese finally has his aim when he has the Gunners in front of him.
In the Community Shield, Arsenal drew 1-1 with Liverpool, forcing a decision on penalties, where they emerged victorious. Thus achieving Mikel Arteta's second title as Arsenal coach.
