He Bank of America Stadium is the stage chosen to host a new duel between Uruguay and Colombiathis time, in the semifinals of the 2024 Copa América. On Wednesday, July 10, the second finalist of this edition will be announced.
In 90min we are going to review how the last 10 matches between the national teams of Uruguay and Colombia.
In the qualifiers for South Africa 2010, Uruguay took all three points. Luis Suarez opened the scoring in the seventh minute of the match and Uruguayan Valdez was sent off in the 30th minute, leaving his team with one less player. However, Teo Gutierrez was also sent off at the start of the second half. Later, Martinez, Scotti and Eguren scored the rest of the goals.
With Brazil 2014 in mind, the qualifiers brought them together again, and this time, Colombia beat the Charrúas. Falcao had scored the first goal of the match in just two minutes. In the second half, Teo scored a double in 5 minutes to extend the lead. Zúñiga would be the player who sealed the match in the 91st minute.
A new round of qualifying brought them together and Uruguay, led by Edinson Cavani and Stuani, managed to score 2-0 and take the three points.
A James Rodríguez who was a star of this team scored a double in the round of 16 of the World Cup to help the Colombians advance in the competition.
The Celeste team returned to victory, this time on the way to Russia 2018. The protagonists of this match were Godin, Rolan and Hernandez, while towards the end of the match, Cuadrado was sent off in Colombia.
After a long time, a draw was back in the headlines in this match. The ones in charge of scoring were Aguilar at 15 minutes to open the score and James Rodriguez at 27 tied the game. Suárez at 73 minutes turned the result around and the Charrúas were hopeful of the three points, however, Yerry Mina at 84 minutes, put the score back in a draw.
Qatar 2022, the concept that brought them together again in the qualifiers and, once again, Uruguay returned to victory with a 3-0 win. The protagonists of the list of goals this afternoon were Cavani, Suárez from a penalty and Darwin Núñez. The bad news for the tricolor did not end with the result, but with Mina’s double yellow and expulsion at 90 minutes.
In the last Copa América, fate put them face to face in the quarterfinals in a match that would end goalless during regulation time and the pass to the semifinals was decided by the penalty spot. In this shootout, Giménez and Viña missed for Uruguay and the coffee growers advanced.
One of the last clashes was also in the World Cup qualifiers for Qatar. But this time, there was no excitement on either side.
The most recent match was in the World Cup qualifiers, and yes, another draw was made. Rodríguez scored the 1-0 in the first half for Colombia. At the beginning of the second half, Olivera, who had just come on, tied the game to give his team a breath of fresh air. Uribe extended the Colombians’ lead, while Vargas was sent off for a second yellow card and Núñez equalised from a penalty in the 91st minute.
