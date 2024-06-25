He Thursday 27those led by Marcelo Bielsa They will face the set of Antonio Zago in it MetLife of New Jersey for the second date of Group C. For this match, Uruguay arrives having won its debut in this Copa América and being the favorite of the four, while Bolivia fell in its first duel by two goals and, a priori, is one of the weakest teams of this edition.
Next, we will review in 90min the history of the last 10 meetings between these teams. We assure you that the goals were not lacking.
The qualifiers for South Africa 2010 are the last of the recent matches between these countries. This match turned out to be an incredible victory where Suárez, Forlán, Abreu, Sánchez and Bueno were the protagonists of the score.
Continuing within the framework of the World Cup qualification, a tie with shouts of goal by both teams left this tie in history. The historic Marcelo Moreno scored a double, however, Bueno and Abreu gave the Uruguayans equality.
A new qualifying round brought these countries face to face. On this occasion, Suárez opened the scoring 3 minutes into the match, although this joy was short-lived as Cardozo put the duel again without advantages a few minutes later. Uruguay’s second scorer was Cavani at 34 minutes into the first half so that they went into the break with an advantage. The fourth goal came from Lugano and Bolivia’s discount came from Moreno from the penalty spot.
This was a huge victory for the green team on the way to the next World Cup. Saucedo and Mojica scored in the first half to stretch the lead at the beginning of the second half where, again, Saucedo scored a double to claim a hat-trick. At the end of the match, Suárez scored for the Charrúas.
Uruguay triumphed again thanks to Caseres and Pharaoh Godin in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.
In one of the last qualifying dates for Russia 2018. Silva’s goal against Bolivia would be the first score of the game. Uruguay would score again thanks to Cáceres, Cavani and Suárez who converted for two.
The group stage of the Copa América 2021 crossed them again. A goal against Quinteros put the celestial team ahead on the scoreboard so that in the 79th minute, Cavani sealed the result.
De Arrascaeta and Valverde made it 2-0 at the start of the match. The Bolivian Moreno achieved the discount that gave a little life to his team, however, a foul in the area determined a penalty for Uruguay that De Arrascaeta. Finally, Marcelo Moreno converted the last penalty to score Bolivia’s second goal.
Now reaching one of the last games. Uruguay would stretch its advantage in history. Arce and Moreno scored two of the goals in this victory. At 63 minutes, Moreno missed a penalty and 10 minutes later, the Bolivian team was left with ten players after Alganaraz was sent off. To seal the game, Arce scored the fourth goal.
Only 7 months ago, in a match corresponding to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, they met for the last time until this occasion. Darwin Núñez opened the scoring 15 minutes into the first half and in the 39th minute, a goal against Villamil would stretch the lead. As a finishing touch, Núñez scored again and closed the result.
