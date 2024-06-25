THE 2024 AMERICAN CUP GROUPS READY! Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile and Concacaf 5

Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela and Jamaica

Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Concacaf 6 pic.twitter.com/Ymvg0FhfMx — PLATINUM Sports (@PS_SportsTV) December 8, 2023

The last time they saw each other was in a 2019 friendly with The Tricolor winning 3-1 via Roberto Alvarado, Rodolfo Pizarro and Andres Guardado. Before, in the Group Stage of the Copa America 2016they tied 1-1, with Sema Velazquez overtaking The Vinotinto and Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona tying Previously, the whole of the CONCACAF came back 3-1 in a friendly, thanks to Carlos Salcido, Rafael Marquez Lugo and Oribe Peraltadespite so much Edgar Perez Greco.

MEXICO WON 🇲🇽👊

Indisputable comeback of @miseleccionmx defeating Venezuela 3-1 in Atlanta. Rodolfo Pizarro, Roberto Alvarado and Andrés Guardado vaccinated. Great game by Charly Rodríguez. Growing, leaving a good taste in the mouth, a PERFECT step in the Tata Martino era. 😉 pic.twitter.com/ORJnlO05kZ — Solo de Futbol (@DeFutbolMX1) June 6, 2019

Likewise, in another preparation match for 2009, El Tricolor defeated 4-0 with a double from Giovani Dos Santosplus as many of Carlos candle and Omar Arellanoapart from in 2007 he hit 3-1 through Saved, Fernando Arce and Cuauhtémoc Blancowhile Arismendi discounted. In another match in 2006, the Aztecs won 0-1 thanks to Omar Bravo. Finally, in 2000, Mexico won again by flipping 1-2, after Ruberth Morán overtook The Vinotintobut Miguel Zepeda and Manuel Abundis They appeared.