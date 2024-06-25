After the debut of both in the Copa America 2024, Mexico and Venezuela They face each other on Matchday 2 of the B Groupwhich they share with Jamaica and Ecuadorto be held in the SoFi Stadiumnext Wednesday, June 26.
When observing the history of the last ten games of both teams, the Aztec team dominates the actions with six wins, three draws and one defeat, which makes it start as a great favorite, although the Venezuelan team has also surprised in the last year with Its performance.
The last time they saw each other was in a 2019 friendly with The Tricolor winning 3-1 via Roberto Alvarado, Rodolfo Pizarro and Andres Guardado. Before, in the Group Stage of the Copa America 2016they tied 1-1, with Sema Velazquez overtaking The Vinotinto and Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona tying Previously, the whole of the CONCACAF came back 3-1 in a friendly, thanks to Carlos Salcido, Rafael Marquez Lugo and Oribe Peraltadespite so much Edgar Perez Greco.
Already in another friendly in 2011, held at the Aztec stadiumthose of CONMEBOL surprised the Aztec under-22 team by scoring 0-3, thanks to Alejandro Guerra, Daniel Arismendi and Oswaldo Vizcarrondoalthough before, in the same scenario, they tied 1-1 with goals from Aldo De Nigris and Vizcarrondo. Another 2-2 draw was recorded in October 2010, after Juan Arango He will achieve a double in a free throw, but Javier Hernandez and Giovani Dos Santos They closed the blackboard.
Likewise, in another preparation match for 2009, El Tricolor defeated 4-0 with a double from Giovani Dos Santosplus as many of Carlos candle and Omar Arellanoapart from in 2007 he hit 3-1 through Saved, Fernando Arce and Cuauhtémoc Blancowhile Arismendi discounted. In another match in 2006, the Aztecs won 0-1 thanks to Omar Bravo. Finally, in 2000, Mexico won again by flipping 1-2, after Ruberth Morán overtook The Vinotintobut Miguel Zepeda and Manuel Abundis They appeared.
|
RESULT
|
DATE
|
COMPETENCE
|
Mexico 3-1 Venezuela
|
June 5, 2019
|
Friendly
|
Mexico 1-1 Venezuela
|
June 13, 2016
|
America Cup
|
Mexico 3-1 Venezuela
|
January 25, 2012
|
Friendly
|
Mexico 0-3 Venezuela
|
June 11, 2011
|
Friendly
|
Mexico 1-1 Venezuela
|
March 29, 2011
|
Friendly
|
Mexico 2-2 Venezuela
|
October 12, 2010
|
Friendly
|
Mexico 4-0 Venezuela
|
June 24, 2009
|
Friendly
|
Mexico 3-1 Venezuela
|
February 27, 2007
|
Friendly
|
Venezuela 0-1 Mexico
|
May 5, 2006
|
Friendly
|
Mexico 2-1 Venezuela
|
July 6, 2000
|
Friendly
