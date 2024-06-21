The Copa América 2024 has the particularity of receiving invited teams from CONCACAF. In this case, two of those selected will share a group and will face each other in their debut in this edition.
Mexico and Jamaica are part of the B Group and they will be measured next Saturday, June 22 at the NRG Stadium. In 90min Let’s review how the last 10 games between these teams went:
In the qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Jamaica fell to the Mexican team 1-0 with a goal from Aldo De Nigris at the beginning of the second half.
The Gold Cup is without a doubt, the stage that crossed the paths of these countries the most. In 2015 they went head to head in a final that Mexico would manage to win 3 to 1 with the scores of Andrés Guardado, Tecatito and Oribe Peralta, while Jamaica’s discount came from Mattocks at the end of the match. In this way, “la tri” would become champion.
Like the current edition, the 2016 Copa América also allowed the incorporation of invited teams. For this reason, Mexico defeated the Reggae Boyz by 2 to 0. Chicharito and Peralta were in charge of scoring in this match.
A new crossing for the Gold Cup puts them face to face, however, this time in the group stage, the teams did not take advantage of each other and the match ended goalless.
After having faced each other in the group stage, the semifinal of the Gold Cup where, when the match seemed to extend to the definition in overtime, Lawrence appeared to give Jamaica the victory by the minimum in the 88 minutes for his team.
Already in the most recent history, the qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup pitted them against each other so that Mexico won by 2 goals to 1. Vega put his team ahead at the beginning of the second half, although Nicholson would quickly give him the equality to Jamaica. Henry Martin sealed the result for Mexico in the 81st minute.
Again, in the qualifiers for Qatar they played a second match that, coincidentally, ended with the same result as the last one they played against each other and even the scorers of Mexico repeated themselves, while, for Jamaica, who scored the only goal of their selection was Johnson.
In the middle of 2022, the CONCACAF Nations League brought them together in group A and they met to add a match to their history and a new draw, this time, with one goal per side. Bailey scored for Jamaica as soon as the match started and Romo was the one who scored for equality.
Last 2023 they met twice. The first was in the Nations League where they tied 2-2. It was a round-trip match where the first half was the owner of the goals.
And finally, the closest precedent was in July of last year. The repetitive Gold Cup of this history appears again, once again, the semifinals confront them and on this occasion, Mexico would win the pass to the final with a resounding 3 to 0. Henry Martin and Luis Chávez converted in the first stage of the duel, while Roberto Alvarado at the end of the game and in additional time, closed the score,
