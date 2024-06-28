This Saturday, June 29, Germany and Denmark will meet in the second round of 16 match of Euro 2024. Germany, which finished first in its group thanks to a goal in the 92nd minute against Switzerland, will play at home, which becomes the favorite of the meeting. For its part, Denmark, second in its group, has proven to be a solid and well-organized team, despite not playing attractive football. The advantage of playing in Germany does not guarantee victory, since Denmark has been able to prevail with its collective game. This match promises to be exciting and contested, with both teams fighting to advance in the tournament.
Below we leave you with the 10 last confrontations between these teams
Germany won with a goal from Lothar Matthäus. It was a very tactical and defensive match, with few clear scoring opportunities for either team.
In the final of Euro 1992, Denmark surprised the world by beating Germany with goals from John Jensen and Kim Vilfort, securing their first European title.
A disputed friendly that Germany won thanks to goals from Andreas Thom and Thomas Häßler. Brian Laudrup scored the only goal for Denmark.
Germany won with goals from Fredi Bobic and Mehmet Scholl. The German team showed solid play and dominated Denmark throughout the match.
Jon Dahl Tomasson and Ebbe Sand scored for Denmark, while Jörg Heinrich scored for Germany. The match was a surprise, as Denmark managed to overcome a strong German team.
Denmark won with a solitary goal from Nicklas Bendtner. Germany dominated possession but were unable to convert their chances into goals.
The friendly ended in a draw with goals from Dennis Rommedahl and Mads Junker for Denmark, while Mario Gomez and Patrick Helmes scored for Germany. The match was a good opportunity for both teams to evaluate their performance.
In this Euro 2012 group stage match, Germany won with goals from Lukas Podolski and Lars Bender. Michael Krohn-Dehli scored for Denmark. The victory assured Germany first place in their group.
The match ended in a draw with goals from Christian Eriksen for Denmark and Joshua Kimmich for Germany. Both teams used this match to test tactics and young players in preparation for future competitions.
The match was balanced, with Germany taking the lead in the second half thanks to a goal from Florian Neuhaus. However, Denmark tied with a goal from Yussuf Poulsen. Both teams showed good defensive and offensive performance.
