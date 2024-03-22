The German and French soccer teams have starred in one of the most exciting rivalries on the European soccer scene. Their confrontations are always marked by intensity, emotion and the history they share. In this article, we will analyze the last 10 confrontations between both teams, from the vibrant friendly in September 2023 to the historic semifinal of the 2016 Euro Cup.
In a vibrant friendly held in Leipzig, Germany beat France 2-1. Müller put the Germans ahead in the 4th minute, and Leroy Sané extended the lead in the 68th minute. Griezmann reduced the deficit in the 87th minute, but it was not enough for the French.
In the group stage of Euro 2021, France beat Germany 1-0. Mats Hummels scored an own goal in the 20th minute.
The last confrontation between both teams ended with a French victory in the UEFA Nations League. Kroos opened the scoring in the 14th minute, but Griezmann tied the game in the 62nd minute. Grizzi again, in the 80th minute, scored the winning goal for the Blues.
In the first match of the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League group stage, Germany and France played out a goalless draw in Munich. Both teams had chances to win, but were unable to achieve them.
In a vibrant friendly in Cologne, Germany and France tied 2-2. Lacazette put the French ahead in the 33rd minute, but Werner equalized in the 53rd minute. Lacazette put France ahead again in the 71st minute, but Stindl equalized the score in the 91st minute.
In the Euro 2016 semi-final, France beat Germany 2-0. Antoine Griezmann scored both goals in the 43rd and 72nd minutes.
In a friendly held in Paris, France beat Germany 2-0. Giroud and Gignac scored the French goals.
In the last meeting between both teams in a World Cup, Germany beat France 1-0. Mats Hummels scored the only goal of the game in the 13th minute.
In a friendly held in Paris, Germany beat France 1-2. Valbuena put the French ahead in the 44th minute, and Müller and Khedira turned the match around.
A year earlier, in another friendly, Germany lost to France 1-2. Giroud opened the scoring in the 21st minute, and Malouda extended the lead in the 69th minute. Cacau scored the only German goal in the 90th minute.
