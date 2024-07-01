The Brazil’s selection will face Colombia in the Group Stage of the Group D of the Copa America 2024 corresponding to Day 3 this Tuesday, July 2 at 7:00 p.m. from the Levi’s Stadium from Santa Clara, California, United States.
The last clash between both countries in a South American qualifying match on the road to the 2026 World Cup in Barranquilla at the end of 2023 with a victory for the locals 2-1 with a double from Luis Diaz and discount of Gabriel Martinellihe still directed the Verdeamarela team Fernando Diniz and represented the first victory of the coffee growers against Brazil in the history of South American qualifiers.
In total there have been 36 confrontations against each other, 28 officially and eight friendly matches, as for those that do not have official value, the record is four victories for Brazila draw and three wins for Colombia.
That way we leave you with the last 10 matches between both teams.
In an international friendly following the 2014 World Cup, Brazil and Colombia met in Miami, United States from the Hard Rock Stadium and the green and yellow team won.
In the 2015 Copa América in Chile, the Brazilian team lost by the narrowest of margins to Colombia.
Brazil qualified for the semifinals at the 2016 Rio Olympics after beating Colombia 2-0. With goals from Neymar and Luan.
With a goal DuduBrazil beat Colombia 1-0 at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, in the friendly friendship match in tribute to Chapecoense.
Colombia and Brazil tied in Barranquilla. Willian opened the scoring at the Metropolitano, but Radamel Falcao was in charge of matching the commitment.
Colombia tied 2-2 against Brazil in a friendly game. Luis Fernando Muriel scored a double for the Tricolor, while for Brazil they scored Neymar and Casemiro.
In the 100th minute the goal of the Canarinha managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Copa América.
In a very close match, Colombia and Brazil drew 0-0 in Barranquilla on Matchday 5 of the South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022.
Brazil sealed its qualification for the 2022 World Cup after beating Colombia 1-0 in São Paulo.
Colombia achieved a historic 2-1 victory against Brazil in the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium. Despite starting behind on the scoreboard, the host recovered with Luis Diaz as the main figure and achieved his first victory in the history of the qualifying championship against this opponent.
|
Tournament
|
Matches
|
Brazil
|
Tie
|
Colombia
|
Eliminatory rounds
|
fifteen
|
7
|
7
|
1
|
America Cup
|
eleven
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
world
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
gold Cup
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
28
|
16
|
8
|
3
