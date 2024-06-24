After his debut in Copa America 2024 versus Canadathe next rival of the national team Argentina is Chiliduel corresponding to Matchday 2 of Group Ato be held in the MetLife Stadiumnext Tuesday, June 25.
Both teams have created a great enmity in recent years, all because they participated in two finals of the America Cupwithout leaving aside the strong competition that exists in the CONMEBOL qualifiers. However, in the history of the last ten confrontations, The Albiceleste dominates with five wins, four draws and only one defeat.
Precisely their last crash was in the Qualifiersin January 2022, where the Argentines beat the local team 1-2 thanks to Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martínez, who will surely be present in this edition’s match. Further back, in the Group Stage of the Copa America 2020there was a 1-1 draw with goals from Lionel Messi and Eduardo Vargas. Likewise, in the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022, there was another 1-1 draw, The flea advanced, but Alexis Sanchez He avoided the Andean defeat.
In September 2019, there was a friendly in the United States where there were no goals. Already in the Copa America 2019they faced each other for third place, with The Albiceleste winning 2-1 via Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero and Paulo Dybalawhile for The Red frame Arturo vidal. In the Qualifiers heading to Russia 2018, the team led at that time by Edgardo Bauza won by the minimum of Messi in it Most Monumental Stadium.
The most remembered event of the last ten games was the grand final of the Copa America 2016since after equalizing without goals in regular time, Chili won 4-2 in the penalty kicks. In that same competition, the two met in the Group Stage and the pamperos won 2-1 thanks to Noodle and Ever Banega. Before, in the Qualifiersthe pupils of Gerardo Martino they won 1-2, again with Say Maria writing down next to Gabriel Mercado. Another of the unforgettable matches, the grand final of the Copa America 2015where there were no goals in regular time either, defining everything from the penalty spot, with those of the Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoliemerging champions 4-1, to give Chili his first title in the international competition.
|
RESULT
|
DATE
|
COMPETENCE
|
Chile 1-2 Argentina
|
January 27, 2022
|
CONMEBOL Qualifiers
|
Argentina 1-1 Chile
|
June 14, 2022
|
America Cup
|
Argentina 1-1 Chile
|
June 3, 2021
|
CONMEBOL Qualifiers
|
Chile 0-0 Argentina
|
September 5, 2019
|
Friendly
|
Argentina 2-1 Chile
|
July 6, 2019
|
America Cup
|
Argentina 1-0 Chile
|
March 23, 2017
|
CONMEBOL Qualifiers
|
Argentina (2)0-0(4)
|
Chile June 26, 2016
|
America Cup
|
Argentina 2-1 Chile
|
June 6, 2016
|
America Cup
|
Chile 1-2 Argentina
|
March 24, 2016
|
CONMEBOL Qualifiers
|
Chile (4)0-0(1) Argentina
|
July 4, 2015
|
America Cup
