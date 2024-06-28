In the thrilling build-up to Euro 2024, Switzerland and Italy’s Round of 16 clash promises to be a clash full of intensity and expectation. Both teams arrive with a firm intention of progressing in the tournament, backed by a rich history of head-to-head clashes that have left their mark on European football. Below, we look back at the last ten meetings between these two teams, highlighting key moments and the competitions in which they have met, providing a detailed insight into their rivalry and performances over the years.
In a qualifying match ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Italy and Switzerland tied 1-1. Italy did not qualify for that World Cup.
In qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, Switzerland and Italy tied 0-0 the first time they met in the qualifying group.
Italy beat Switzerland 3-0 in a match played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The goals were scored by Manuel Locatelli (2) and Ciro Immobile.
Italy and Switzerland drew 1-1 in Basel. Jorginho opened the scoring for Italy, but Mario Gavranović equalised for Switzerland.
In a pre-World Cup friendly in Brazil, Italy and Switzerland drew 1-1 in Geneva. Ciro Immobile scored for Italy, and Xherdan Shaqiri equalised for Switzerland.
In qualifying for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Italy beat Switzerland 1-0 in Basel, with a goal from Alberto Gilardino.
In a preparatory friendly for the Euro Cup, Italy and Switzerland tied 2-2 in Zurich. The Italian goals were from Luca Toni and Daniele De Rossi, while the Swiss scored through Hakan Yakin and Johan Vonlanthen.
Italy defeated Switzerland 2-0 in a group stage match. The goals were from Antonio Cassano and Gianluca Zambrotta.
Switzerland and Italy drew 0-0 in Bern. It was a very close match, with few clear goal-scoring opportunities.
Italy beat Switzerland 2-1 in a very close match. The Italian goals were scored by Francesco Totti and Alessandro Del Piero, while Switzerland reduced the deficit with a goal from Stéphane Chapuisat.
