For the closing of the Group Phase of the Copa America 2024the Mexican team is measured to its similar Ecuador in it State Farm Stadiumnext Sunday, June 30, with the aim of strengthening the leadership of the B Group. In the history of confrontations between both teams, Mexico They have four victories by three draws and three falls, which makes their history quite close.
Their last match occurred on June 5, 2022, in a friendly match, which ended without scores, while on October 27, 2021, in another preparation game, Ecuador took the victory 2-3, with goals from Johnny Quiñonez, Janner Corozo and Walter Chalawhile the Aztec discount came from Roberto Alvarado and Osvaldo Rodriguez. Already on June 9, 2019, El Tricolor beat 3-2 through Jonathan Dos Santos, Luis Montes and Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguezwith the opponent scoring from Angel Mena and Ayrton Preciado.
By June 19, 2015, this time it was a clash of the Copa America 2015in the Group Phase, where the entire team CONMEBOL added three by three thanks to Miller Bonaños and Enner Valenciaalthough Raul Jimenez scored. Months earlier, in a friendly, the CONCACAF they won by the minimum of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez. Already on May 31, 2014, Mexico won 3-1 after the goals of the Chapito Montes, Marco Fabian and Giovanni Dos Santos.
More than ten years in the past, on May 28, 2011, there was a 1-1 draw, where Jorge Torres Nilo overtook Mexicobut Michael Arroyo appeared to seal the blackboard. On September 4, 2010, the South Americans won 2-1 after goals from the deceased Christian ‘Chucho’ Benitez and Jaime Ayoví. Months before, they recorded a scoreless game and on November 12, 2008, El Tricolor beat 2-1 with goals from Leobardo Lopez and Vicente Matias Vuoso.
|
RESULT
|
DATE
|
COMPETENCE
|
Mexico 0-0 Ecuador
|
June 5, 2022
|
Friendly
|
Mexico 2-3 Ecuador
|
October 27, 2021
|
Friendly
|
Mexico 3-2 Ecuador
|
June 9, 2019
|
Friendly
|
Mexico 1-2 Ecuador
|
June 19, 2015
|
America Cup
|
Mexico 1-0 Ecuador
|
March 28, 2015
|
Friendly
|
Mexico 3-1 Ecuador
|
May 31, 2014
|
Friendly
|
Mexico 1-1 Ecuador
|
May 28, 2011
|
Friendly
|
Mexico 1-2 Ecuador
|
September 4, 2010
|
Friendly
|
Mexico 0-0 Ecuador
|
May 7, 2010
|
Friendly
|
Mexico 2-1 Ecuador
|
November 12, 2008
|
Friendly
