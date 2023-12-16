The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United has been producing historic moments for many years now, and always produces great matches even though some of them are not at their best. In recent years it is Liverpool that tends to be on top, but even so the last 10 games are quite evenly distributed.
This is the largest result in the history of these meetings. Last season turned out to be pretty bad by Liverpool standards, but they were still capable of producing results like this. Klopp's team brought out the colors of United with doubles from Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Núñez, adding another goal from Firmino almost at the end of the match.
Although the result that stands out this season was 7-0, Manchester United would win the first of the matches of the 2022-23 season. The team at that time was involved in the controversy of having Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, but Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rahsford agreed with Erik Ten Hag in this case.
Manchester United successfully closed the first duel between the two teams for the 2022-23 season, but it would be in the preseason and with two teams experimenting. In a match where all 22 starters would be substituted at some point during the 90 minutes, Jadon Sancho would be in charge of opening the can for Manchester United's festival.
Liverpool were immersed in one of the most exciting battles for the leadership of the Premier League, and by matchday 30 of the competition they were a perfectly oiled machine. Manchester United had few options to fight this team, losing in both games of the season.
Manchester United's season was not good, and these two defeats against one of the greats at that time were a reality check for Solskjaer's team. A hat-trick by Mohamed Salah and the expulsion of Pogba in the 60th minute (after entering the break) left the game in doubt.
This is one of the seasons where Liverpool and Manchester United finish closest in the standings in recent years. 5 points ended up separating them, with an advantage for Liverpool, and this away victory on matchday 34 was key.
Not all the matches were going to be favorable for Liverpool in 2021, and the FA Cup crossed the two giants in the fourth round. Greenwood, Rashford and Bruno Fernandes countered Salah's goals, and it would be the Red Devils who would advance to the next round.
The tie was not worth it for either of the two teams, who saw how Manchester City was moving away in the standings, and to date it is the last tie experienced between the two teams.
Liverpool had no rival this season in the Premier League, and this victory is part of the astonishing mark of 99 points that Klopp's team achieved in 19-20.
The VAR was one of the protagonists in this match, since there were three goal reviews. Manchester United took the lead in the 36th minute thanks to Marcus Rashford, and Sadio Mané had the equalizer just before the break, but the VAR annulled it. It was not until the 85th minute that Lallana scored the tying goal, also reviewed.
