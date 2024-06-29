England, managed by Gareth Southgate, will face Slovakia in the Round of 16 of the European Championship. A match that will decide who goes through to the next round and that is why England, one of the teams expected to lift the trophy, will want to show why they are one of the favourites along with Germany and France. Below we will provide the last matches in which England and Slovakia faced each other:
The most recent meeting between the two sides saw Slovakia take the lead through an early goal from Stanislav Lobotka, but England fought back with goals from Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford.
Adam Lallana’s injury-time goal gave England victory in a closely contested World Cup qualifier in Russia.
A goalless match where England dominated possession, but could not break the Slovakian defense in the group stage of Euro 2016.
England showed their superiority against Slovakia with goals from Emile Heskey, Wayne Rooney with a double and Frank Lampard.
Slovakia took the lead through a goal from Szilárd Németh, but Michael Owen scored twice to ensure England’s victory in qualifying for Euro 2004.
Vladimír Janočko put Slovakia ahead but David Beckham and Michael Owen came from behind for England in a European Championship qualifier.
In 2002, goals from Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler gave England a comfortable victory.
A hat-trick from Alan Shearer, a goal from Teddy Sheringham, and goals from Paul Gascoigne and Robbie Fowler scored in a resounding victory for England in 1996.
Slovakia surprised England in 1994 with goals from Jozef Majoroš and Peter Dubovský. Alan Shearer scored the winning goal for England.
In 1988, a solitary goal by John Barnes gave England victory in a very close match.
#matches #England #Slovakia
Leave a Reply