The confrontation between Croatia and Italy will be the last match in Group B of the Euro Cup and both teams are playing for a place in the round of 16. With a rich history of previous duels, we analyze the last 10 meetings between these two teams to offer a complete view of this exciting clash.
In a qualifying match for Euro 2016, Croatia and Italy tied 1-1. Croatia took the lead with a goal from Mario Mandžukić, but Italy tied with a penalty from Antonio Candreva.
In another Euro 2016 qualifying match, the match again ended 1-1. Antonio Candreva opened the scoring for Italy, but Ivan Perišić equalized for Croatia.
During the group stage of Euro 2012, the match ended in a draw. Andrea Pirlo put Italy ahead with a goal from a free kick, but Mario Mandžukić equalized for Croatia.
In an international friendly, Croatia surprised Italy with a 2-0 victory. Eduardo and Modric were the scorers for the Croatian team.
In the group stage of the 2002 World Cup, Croatia beat Italy 2-1. Ivica Olić and Milan Rapaić scored for Croatia after Christian Vieri had put Italy ahead.
In a friendly match, both teams failed to break the tie and the match ended goalless.
In this Euro Cup qualifying match, the score was tied for almost the entire match. The scorers were Albertini and Suker.
In a qualifying match for the Euro Cup, Croatia took the victory with goals from Davor Šuker. Italy scored their only goal through Dino Baggio.
This is a friendly match from almost a century ago about which we have no more information beyond the result and the scorers, who were Loik, Piola, Ferraris and Mazzola.
