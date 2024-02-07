On this day of the Bundesliga we will have a great event in which two of the favorite teams to win the title will face each other. These teams are Bayern Munich and Leverkusen coached by Xabi Alonso. This match could be crucial for the future of the season, which is why today we bring you the last 10 matches between both clubs.
The first of the last 10 matches between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen ended in victory for the visitors thanks to a double from Leon Bailley
After Leverkusen's victory, Bayern Munich was going to win their match against Leverkusen by two goals to four after having to come back from said match
The next match that these two teams would face each other would repeat the same result in favor of Bayern Munich, this time the match was going to be a DFB Pokal match.
With a double from Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich managed to win the game after coming back from behind after Patrick Shick's goal for Leverkusen.
Another victory for Bayern Munich over Leverkusen, this time by two goals to zero. Choupo Moting and Kimmich were the scorers of the match.
The biggest victory we will see on this list. On October 17, 2021, Bayern Munich overwhelmed Leverkusen with a five-to-one where Lewandowski scored two of the five goals.
With a goal from Niklas Sule in favor of Bayern Munich and an own goal from Thomas Müller, this match was settled, which finally ended with a final score of one to one.
Large victory for Bayern Munich against Leverkusen for the match corresponding to matchday 8 of the German championship where Leroy Sané scored a double.
After numerous victories against Bayern Munich, the team coached by Xabi Alonso managed to win with a debolete from the Argentine Palacios.
The last game these two teams played was at the beginning of the current Budesliga. This match ended with a drawn result in which in the last minute of the match Xabi Alonso's team managed to score a golden point.
|
Game
|
Result
|
Year
|
Bayern Munich – Leverkusen
|
1-2
|
2019
|
Leverkusen – Bayern Munich
|
2-4
|
2020
|
Leverkusen – Bayern Munich
|
2-4
|
2020
|
Leverkusen – Bayern Munich
|
1-2
|
2020
|
Bayern Munich -Leverkusen
|
2-0
|
2021
|
Leverkusen – Bayern Munich
|
1-5
|
2021
|
Bayern Munich -Leverkusen
|
1-1
|
2022
|
Bayern Munich – Leverkusen
|
4-0
|
2022
|
Leverkusen – Bayern Munich
|
2-1
|
2023
|
Bayern Munich – Leverkusen
|
2-2
|
2023
