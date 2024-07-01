Euro 2024 had its first big surprise with the positions of Group D. On the last day Austria took first place and relegated France to being its escort, in a zone that also had the Netherlands and Poland.
In this way, the Austrians will face Turkey in the round of 16, which finished second in the even Group F where Portugal tied on points with them, but were above due to the direct match. A great game is coming and that is why we are going to take a look at the past to see the matches between these two teams that will face each other in the round of 16 of Euro 2024.
Austria won the match in a bid to secure a place in the World Cup by three goals to two. The Austrians started with a comfortable lead after goals from Toni Poslter and a double from Andreas Herzog. Uçar and Çolak scored for the Turks.
The second match ended with a comfortable victory over Austria by Turkey thanks to goals from Dilmen, twice, and Uçar.
Turkey claimed a narrow 1-0 victory in a very tight match. The Turkish defence held firm to secure the win.
Turkey crushed Austria with a resounding 5-0. It was one of Turkey’s most dominant victories over Austria in recent history.
An exciting match where Türkiye beat Austria 4-2. The match was back and forth, but Türkiye showed more effectiveness in finishing.
Turkey beat Austria with a 2-0 victory, showing a solid performance and controlling much of the game.
A very balanced match that ended goalless. Both teams had opportunities, but neither managed to convert, resulting in a goalless draw.
Austria won comfortably at home with a score of 2-0. The home team showed a solid defensive performance and took advantage of their attacking opportunities.
Türkiye achieved a narrow victory in a closely contested match. Austria scored first, but Türkiye responded with two goals to take the victory.
Austria completely dominated the match, achieving a resounding victory over Turkey with a score of 6-1. This match showed an impressive performance from Austria both in attack and defence.
