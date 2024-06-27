Two friendly teams but with a lot of history will face each other next Saturday the 29th at the Hard Rock Stadium from Miami to close the Group A who is looking for who will be his second classified.
In 90min we bring you a review of how the last 10 matches between the national teams of Argentina and that of Spain went. Peru:
In the quarterfinals of the 2007 Copa América, Argentina made it to the semifinals of this edition with a more than ideal result. The goals that did not appear in the first half all came together in the second half. Riquelme opened the scoring in the 47th minute for the rain of goals to arrive. After a few minutes, Messi scored the second goal for the albiceleste and, although this result was already good, it was not enough for Argentina. Mascherano appeared to score the third and then, again, Riquelme at the end of the match sealed the match.
On the way to the 2010 World Cup, on matchday number 8 of the qualifiers they faced each other again and this time, the result was a draw with one goal per side. Although the match seemed like it was going to end goalless, it was Cambiasso who scored the first goal of the night in the 82nd minute, however, the Argentines could not triumph as Fano equalized in the 93rd minute.
On date number 17 of the qualifiers for South Africa 2010 they faced each other again in a match to remember. Higuaín managed to score the first goal of the match in the 48th minute and gave Argentina the victory, however Renfigo in the 89th minute under heavy rain took away the Albiceleste’s hope. And with the match almost over, in extra time, exactly at 92 minutes, the great Martín Palermo scored the second goal to achieve a miraculous victory.
The qualifying rounds to qualify for Brazil 2014 were tied 1 to 1. At the beginning of the match, Pizarro missed a penalty after 2 minutes that changed the face of the match. Likewise, Zambrano scored the first goal at 22 minutes and just 16 minutes later, the albiceleste nine Gonzalo Higuaín scored the winning goal.
Continuing with the same qualifying rounds. Argentina came back from 1 to 0 that Pizarro achieved at 21 minutes. But when Peru was still celebrating its goal, Lavezzi appeared just two minutes later to equalize the score. This same footballer was the one who scored the second goal for the Albiceleste team. Already in the second half, Palacio scored the last goal of the match.
Matchday 9 of the Russia 2018 qualifiers was a close game. A game with many goalscoring cries that Funes Mori started 15 minutes into the first half. The historic Paolo Guerrero got the ball rolling in the 58th minute. The back-and-forth allowed Higuain to put Argentina ahead in the 77th minute. And with little time left to play, Cueva tied the game again.
Without a doubt, one of the most boring matches in recent times. It was a goalless draw in the knockout stages.
This would be the first match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The protagonists of this Argentine victory were Nico González in the 7th minute and then Lautaro Martínez in the 28th minute sealed the result.
On matchday 12 on the road to the next World Cup, Toro Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring at 43 minutes and would be the only goal of the match, since Yotun had the opportunity to tie the game but missed a penalty in the 65th minute.
The last precedent was just a few months ago in the preparation and qualification for the next World Cup, when Lionel Messi made his appearance at 32 minutes of the first half, as well as at the end of the same to go into half-time with the lead. In the second half, the VAR also disallowed a goal for offside.
More information about the Copa América 2024:
#matches #Argentina #Peru #ahead #duel #Copa #América
Leave a Reply