The last 10 Liga MX champions

Last weekend the 2022 Opening Tournament came to an end, where the Tuzos del Pachuca managed to add one more star to their shield by beating Toluca 8-2.
This time in 90min we review who the last 10 Aztec football champions have been.
10. Pachuca (Opening 2022)
The Tuzos from Pachuca they were crowned by beating the Diablos Rojos del Toluca 8-2 on aggregate. With this victory, those from La Bella Airosa reached 7 cups, equaling teams like Tigres and Pumas in championships.
9. Atlas (Closure 2022)
The previous tournament was for the Atlas Foxes. The red and black team had a good tournament and reached the final to measure strength against Pachuca. In the first leg, the Guadalajarans won with goals from Luis Reyes and Julián Quiñones against those led by Almada.
Already for the second leg at the Hidalgo, Romario Ibarra and Nicolás Ibáñez scored the goals for Pachuca, although Julio Furch discounted for Atlas, thus leaving the overall 3-2 and winning the two-time championship.
8. Atlas (Opening 2021)
One of the most dramatic finals was the one played in the 2021 Opening. Atlas and León faced each other in the great final of Mexican soccer and the scoreboard favored the Tapatíos.
After losing 3-2 in the first leg, for the second leg Aldo Rocha scored the goal that sent everything to extra time and, later, to a penalty shootout.
Goalkeeper Camilo Vargas put on the gloves of magnetism and saved Luis Mntes’s penalty, thus giving Atlas its second star after so many years of fasting.
7. Blue Cross (Guard1anes 2021)
The Guard1anes 2021 witnessed how Blue Cross he removed the curse that afflicted him for more than 20 years and won the championship by beating Santos Laguna in the grand final, with a global score of 2-1.
The goals for the Machine were the work of Luis Romo and Jonathan Rodríguez, while the discount for the Torreón team was achieved by Diego Valdés.
6. Leon (Guard1anes 2020)
The Green Lion Bellies They won the title of the 2020 Guard1anes Tournament by beating the Pumas on aggregate. In the first leg, the score was a 1-1 draw, with goals from Carlos González and Emmanuel Gigliotti, respectively.
Everything would be defined for the second leg, and on December 13 the Nou Camp hosted the match that ended 2-0 for the Esmeraldas, with goals from Gigliotti and Yairo Moreno, leaving the aggregate 3-1.
5. Monterey (Opening 2019)
In the 2019 Opening Tournament, the two best teams in the tournament, America and Montereymeasured forces in the grand final.
The first match took place at BBVA, a venue that witnessed Rayados’ victory by a score of 2-1.
Already for the second leg, the colossal Azteca Stadium was packed and America won 2-1, so everything would be defined in extra time. After not getting hurt in extra time, Guido Rodríguez and Nicolás Castillo failed on penalties, so that Leonel Vangioni scored the title goal for Monterrey.
4. UANL Tigers (Closure 2019)
Clausura 2019 witnessed a confrontation between ‘beasts’. On the one hand, the Green Bellies of the Lion, and on the other the tigers of the U’.
In the first match played at the ‘Volcano’, the university students took the advantage by the minimum with a goal from Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac.
Already for the second leg at the Nou Camp, the game was strange, bittersweet, with little intensity and ended with a score of zero goals, thus winning the team led by Ricardo Ferretti.
3. America (Opening 2018)
The last time the team of the Eagles of America got the title was in the 2018 Apertura. Those then led by coach Miguel Herrera reached the final to see their faces against a Cruz Azul who was looking for revenge in 2013.
In the first game the score was a goalless draw; Already for the second leg, and again at the Azteca Stadium, the ‘Machín’ Edson Álvarez was in big plan and with his double he sentenced the match.
2. Santos Laguna (Closure 2018)
In the 2018 Closing Tournament, the Red Devils of Toluca faced each other in the grand finale. Santos Laguna. In the first game, the Shire won 2-1 with goals from Dajaniny Tavares and Julio Furch, while the discount was the work of Luis Quiñones.
Already for the second leg, the Nemesio Díez was overflowing for the match that would define the champion. The score was 1-1, leaving the aggregate 2-3 for the Warriors.
1. UANL Tigers (Opening 2017)
In the 2017 Opening Tournament, one of the most cardiac and ‘morbid’ finals was played, since they faced tigers and Monterrey in the grand finale of the Clásico Regio.
In the first match, the score at Universitario was a 1-1 draw with goals from Enner Valencia and Nicolás Sánchez, respectively.
On December 10 they were measured at BBVA. Barely at minute 2′ Dorlan Pabón would open the scoring, however, at 30′ and 34′ Eduardo Varga and Francisco Meza finished the match, taking the final of the Clásico Regio by a score of 3-2.
