The last 10 Liga MX champions

This time in 90min we review who the last 10 Aztec football champions have been.

Already for the second leg at the Hidalgo, Romario Ibarra and Nicolás Ibáñez scored the goals for Pachuca, although Julio Furch discounted for Atlas, thus leaving the overall 3-2 and winning the two-time championship.

After losing 3-2 in the first leg, for the second leg Aldo Rocha scored the goal that sent everything to extra time and, later, to a penalty shootout.

Goalkeeper Camilo Vargas put on the gloves of magnetism and saved Luis Mntes’s penalty, thus giving Atlas its second star after so many years of fasting.

The goals for the Machine were the work of Luis Romo and Jonathan Rodríguez, while the discount for the Torreón team was achieved by Diego Valdés.

Everything would be defined for the second leg, and on December 13 the Nou Camp hosted the match that ended 2-0 for the Esmeraldas, with goals from Gigliotti and Yairo Moreno, leaving the aggregate 3-1.

The first match took place at BBVA, a venue that witnessed Rayados’ victory by a score of 2-1.

Already for the second leg, the colossal Azteca Stadium was packed and America won 2-1, so everything would be defined in extra time. After not getting hurt in extra time, Guido Rodríguez and Nicolás Castillo failed on penalties, so that Leonel Vangioni scored the title goal for Monterrey.

In the first match played at the ‘Volcano’, the university students took the advantage by the minimum with a goal from Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac.

Already for the second leg at the Nou Camp, the game was strange, bittersweet, with little intensity and ended with a score of zero goals, thus winning the team led by Ricardo Ferretti.

In the first game the score was a goalless draw; Already for the second leg, and again at the Azteca Stadium, the ‘Machín’ Edson Álvarez was in big plan and with his double he sentenced the match.

Already for the second leg, the Nemesio Díez was overflowing for the match that would define the champion. The score was 1-1, leaving the aggregate 2-3 for the Warriors.

In the first match, the score at Universitario was a 1-1 draw with goals from Enner Valencia and Nicolás Sánchez, respectively.

On December 10 they were measured at BBVA. Barely at minute 2′ Dorlan Pabón would open the scoring, however, at 30′ and 34′ Eduardo Varga and Francisco Meza finished the match, taking the final of the Clásico Regio by a score of 3-2.