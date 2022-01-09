Day 1 of the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX left us a dressing room goal authored by Salvador Reyes with América, applying at the same time the ‘Law of the ex’ to his previous team Puebla, in just 10 seconds from the start of the match the scoreboard was opened that gave the Azulcrema team a partial advantage.
For this reason, it reminded us of the fastest dressing room goals observed in recent times in Mexican soccer scored before 20 seconds into the game and we mention them in the following list.
On day 6 of the Clausura 2020 tournament, the Argentine forward of the Red Devils, Emanuel Gigliotti he scored a dressing room goal at 18 seconds to Pumas UNAM in the ‘Bombonera’.
On matchday 10 of the Clausura 2019 tournament, the offensive midfielder of Argentine origin, Gaston Lezcano, scored an early goal at just 15 seconds to give the lead to Monarcas Morelia on the Pumas UNAM.
In a Classic Tapatío of the Apertura 2019, the Mexican forward Omar Bravo he scored a pumped goal against the rojinegros in just 14 seconds into the game.
On day 6 of the 2014 Apertura tournament, the Colombian attacker had a dream night and to begin with, he scored a goal in the dressing room 12 seconds into the game.
Javier Yacuzzi he scored a goal in the 12th second of the match on Day 10 of the Apertura 2011 between Tijuana and América at the Azteca Stadium.
The Uruguayan attacker was the author of one of the fastest goals in the history of Mexican soccer, and he did so by scoring against Monterrey in 2009.
The Chango Moreno He took advantage of an early play and opened the scoring just 11 seconds into the match against Rebaño Sagrado on matchday 17 of the Apertura 2012 tournament.
‘The Apache‘As the Mexican player was known, he scored on that occasion wearing the auriazules colors to those of San Nicolás de los Garza in the Apertura 2006.
The goal of Salvador Reyes It may be the fastest goal in this Clausura 2022 tournament, but from the beginning he already made history as one of the earliest goals by scoring the Strip at 10 seconds.
The Paraguayan-Mexican forward of the Miners he shot from midfield once the referee gave the whistle and to his surprise the ball entered the nets, becoming the earliest goal in the recent history of Mexican soccer.
