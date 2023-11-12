Despite not having yet played the last day of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX, Blue Cross He is already eliminated and will only seek to close his participation with a victory against his people in the Aztec stadiumalthough the Puebla will not make it so easy when he finds himself in the place of the Play-In with aspirations of jumping up to sixth place to enter directly into the quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, this will conclude the process of Joaquin Moreno on the bench, after having relieved Ricardo Ferretti almost at the beginning of the semester, without being able to right the ship.
Here we leave you the last ten coaches who have paraded through La Maquina Celeste, as well as their statistics and titles.
The helmsman had already experienced three interim positions in the past, this being the fourth time, although unlike those times, the board contemplated him to be in charge for the rest of the Apertura 2023 by replacing the Tuca Ferretti facing Matchday 4 against Santos Laguna. For now, the usual firefighter of the celestial institution says goodbye with five wins, two draws and six losses, earning 17 points. In the end, his cycle seemed not so disastrous, but he simply failed in the mission of getting the team into the Play-In.
It should be noted that before the arrival of Tucaalso lived a two-game interim, both of which he won.
Tuca arrived with great fanfare as a surprise for Clausura 2023, on February 23. However, he quickly experienced his first tragedy when he was eliminated by Atlas in the Repechage. During his time there was the departure of two historical figures from the institution, such as the goalkeeper. Jesus Crown and the defender and youth player Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez.
Later, their start in the Apertura 2023 was not encouraging at all with three defeats in a row, while in the Leagues Cup 2023 He made it through the Group Stage, but was kicked out in the round of 16 by the Charlotte F.C.which cost him to be fired.
The history of the historic coach culminated on August 7, 2023 with 17 coached duels, six wins, two draws and nine losses for a 39.21 percent effectiveness.
Effectiveness: 39.21%
El Potro took the reins in the Apertura 2022, on August 24, while his departure took place on February 13, 2023, without having reached the year.
The under-17 world champion helmsman started his stage well with five wins, one draw and one loss, going from 17th to seventh place. In the playoffs he eliminated Lionbut in quarters Monterey was imposed. For this reason, he was given the confidence to continue leading for Clausura 2023, leaving many doubts by obtaining only one point in six games played, so he was dismissed.
He left with 15 games coached, six wins, three draws and six losses for a 43.75 percent effectiveness.
Effectiveness: 43.75%
Remembered for being a new bet in the Liga MX facing Apertura 2023, but he barely lasted three months, being fired after the humiliating beating he received in the Young Classic at the hands of America being humiliated 7-0, the biggest defeat received in celestial history.
However, at the beginning the Uruguayan had generated excitement because he pocketed the created Liga MX Super Cupdisputed between the last two Champion of Champions. He defeated Atlas in the penalty shootout 4-3, this being the cement producers’ twenty-fourth official title.
In the same way, the league started with victory, then came two draws, the departure of Santiago Gimenez to the Feyenoord and the constant defeats that made the team’s defense the worst in the history of short tournaments. His effectiveness was 33.33 percent with only three wins, two draws and six losses.
Titles: Liga MX Super Cup 2022-2023
Effectiveness: 33.33%
The most successful stage and the long-awaited ninth star of the League would come from the Peruvian, precisely who gave the eighth star as a player and captain in the Winter 98.
At first the fans grumbled about his choice, believing that he was not up to the task for not having coached a great player in Mexico, however, they kept quiet. El Cabezón took the team on January 2, 2021 to carry his process until May 19, 2022. The Inca was awarded the Guardians 2021 versus Santos Laguna to end the long drought of 23 and a half years without a League title, he also raised the Champion of Champions 2020-2021 against Lionwithout forgetting that he was elected Best Coach in the MX League in 2021 to take the Golden Ball.
With his help, La Maquina also set a record of twelve consecutive victories, as well as the record for points in a short tournament with 41, both marks shared with Lion.
After the two titles came an elimination in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League in view of Striped and an irregularity in the league, due to injuries, call-ups and more, they also dismantled the team with up to twelve casualties for the start of 2021.
Another fall in the Concachampions semifinals against Cougarsalso against Tigers in the quarterfinals of the League, added to his feud with the then sports director Jaime Ordiales He ended up being patient and left with 57.66 percent effectiveness after 74 coached matches, with 36 wins, 20 draws and 18 losses.
Titles: Liga MX Guard1anes 2021, Champion of Champions 2020-2021
Effectiveness: 57.66%
The Uruguayan was close to ending the celestial curse, but was incredibly overcome from 4-0 to 4-4 by Cougars in the league semi-finals. The Uruguayan assumed the role on September 6, 2019 and said goodbye on December 11, 2020 with 38 games in charge, 20 wins, seven draws and eleven losses for an effective percentage of 58.77 percent.
Just upon his recent arrival, Blue Cross won the first edition of the Leagues Cup versus Tigerswhile in the league they achieved six consecutive games without losing, remaining as super leader, until the Clausura 2020 was canceled due to the issue of COVID-19. Prior to Guard1anes 2020, he won the friendly tournament of the GNP Cup.
Just the tough elimination against Universidad Nacional in the semifinals made the Uruguayan resign from his position, leaving Armando Gonzalez as interim to direct the Concachampionswhere he was also eliminated by Los Angeles FC.
Titles: Leagues Cup 2020, GNP Cup 2020 (Friendly)
Effectiveness: 58.77%
After having been champion in Mexico with Santos Lagunathe celestial board decided to bring the Portuguese for the Clausura 2018, arriving with him Ricardo Peláez as sports director.
With a well-reinforced team, he won the A2018 MX Cup against Montereythey even reached the League final, but succumbed again against the America. In the C2019 they ran into the Águilas again in the quarterfinals, being kicked out again, although in the second leg they won 1-0, ending the curse of 16 games without beating the azulcremas. In 2019, El Forcado also added the MX Super Cup when hitting the Necaxa. It was at the end of Matchday 8 of A2019 when the board decided to thank the European, leaving at the same time Pelaezwho resigned due to differences with the directors Victor Garces and Alfredo Alvarez.
The Portuguese had a 57.7 percent effectiveness with 66 duels in front, 34 wins, twelve draws and 20 falls.
Titles: Copa MX Apertura 2018, Supercopa MX 2019.
Effectiveness: 57.7%
After another interim Joaquin Moreno After three games, one win and two losses, came the Spaniard, who left opinions for and against, achieving 44.4 percent effectiveness after 39 coached games: 12 wins, 16 draws and 11 losses.
The arrival of the European took place for the Clausura 2017, he took the team to the Cup semifinals without reaching League. In A2017 he did enter the Fiesta Grande, but again the America He thanked them in the quarterfinals after a goalless draw that favored those from Coapa for position in the table, something similar happened in the Cup, where the Millonetas kicked them out in the round of 16.
At the end of 2017, the Las Palmas native decided not to renew.
Effectiveness: 44.4%
The historic captain of the Mexican team finally had his chance at the head of a big club, taking over in the 2015 Apertura without being able to reach the Leaguewhile in the Cup they reached the quarterfinals.
The Clausura 2016 already had El Jefe from the beginning, losing the Cup semifinals and being left without Liguilla on the last day. In A2016 the poor results continued, so the late strategist resigned from his position on Matchday 14 with 42.34 percent effectiveness after 37 matches in front, ten won, 17 tied and 17 lost.
Effectiveness: 42.34%
The helmsman took over the team after the goodbye of Luis Fernando Tenawho had won the Concachampions 2013-14.
The former defender started the 2015 Apertura, however, he saw one of the worst teams in short tournaments, so with just ten duels led, it was decided to make a clean break on Matchday 10. His effectiveness was 33.33 with three wins, one draw and six losses. Then Joaquin Moreno He was on interim duty for a duel, which he tied.
Effectiveness: 33.33%
