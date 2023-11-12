Meanwhile, this will conclude the process of Joaquin Moreno on the bench, after having relieved Ricardo Ferretti almost at the beginning of the semester, without being able to right the ship.

Here we leave you the last ten coaches who have paraded through La Maquina Celeste, as well as their statistics and titles.

It should be noted that before the arrival of Tucaalso lived a two-game interim, both of which he won.

Later, their start in the Apertura 2023 was not encouraging at all with three defeats in a row, while in the Leagues Cup 2023 He made it through the Group Stage, but was kicked out in the round of 16 by the Charlotte F.C.which cost him to be fired.

The history of the historic coach culminated on August 7, 2023 with 17 coached duels, six wins, two draws and nine losses for a 39.21 percent effectiveness.

Effectiveness: 39.21%

The under-17 world champion helmsman started his stage well with five wins, one draw and one loss, going from 17th to seventh place. In the playoffs he eliminated Lionbut in quarters Monterey was imposed. For this reason, he was given the confidence to continue leading for Clausura 2023, leaving many doubts by obtaining only one point in six games played, so he was dismissed.

He left with 15 games coached, six wins, three draws and six losses for a 43.75 percent effectiveness.

Effectiveness: 43.75%

However, at the beginning the Uruguayan had generated excitement because he pocketed the created Liga MX Super Cupdisputed between the last two Champion of Champions. He defeated Atlas in the penalty shootout 4-3, this being the cement producers’ twenty-fourth official title.

In the same way, the league started with victory, then came two draws, the departure of Santiago Gimenez to the Feyenoord and the constant defeats that made the team’s defense the worst in the history of short tournaments. His effectiveness was 33.33 percent with only three wins, two draws and six losses.

Titles: Liga MX Super Cup 2022-2023

Effectiveness: 33.33%

At first the fans grumbled about his choice, believing that he was not up to the task for not having coached a great player in Mexico, however, they kept quiet. El Cabezón took the team on January 2, 2021 to carry his process until May 19, 2022. The Inca was awarded the Guardians 2021 versus Santos Laguna to end the long drought of 23 and a half years without a League title, he also raised the Champion of Champions 2020-2021 against Lionwithout forgetting that he was elected Best Coach in the MX League in 2021 to take the Golden Ball.

With his help, La Maquina also set a record of twelve consecutive victories, as well as the record for points in a short tournament with 41, both marks shared with Lion.

After the two titles came an elimination in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League in view of Striped and an irregularity in the league, due to injuries, call-ups and more, they also dismantled the team with up to twelve casualties for the start of 2021.

Another fall in the Concachampions semifinals against Cougarsalso against Tigers in the quarterfinals of the League, added to his feud with the then sports director Jaime Ordiales He ended up being patient and left with 57.66 percent effectiveness after 74 coached matches, with 36 wins, 20 draws and 18 losses.

Titles: Liga MX Guard1anes 2021, Champion of Champions 2020-2021

Effectiveness: 57.66%

Just upon his recent arrival, Blue Cross won the first edition of the Leagues Cup versus Tigerswhile in the league they achieved six consecutive games without losing, remaining as super leader, until the Clausura 2020 was canceled due to the issue of COVID-19. Prior to Guard1anes 2020, he won the friendly tournament of the GNP Cup.

Just the tough elimination against Universidad Nacional in the semifinals made the Uruguayan resign from his position, leaving Armando Gonzalez as interim to direct the Concachampionswhere he was also eliminated by Los Angeles FC.

Titles: Leagues Cup 2020, GNP Cup 2020 (Friendly)

Effectiveness: 58.77%

With a well-reinforced team, he won the A2018 MX Cup against Montereythey even reached the League final, but succumbed again against the America. In the C2019 they ran into the Águilas again in the quarterfinals, being kicked out again, although in the second leg they won 1-0, ending the curse of 16 games without beating the azulcremas. In 2019, El Forcado also added the MX Super Cup when hitting the Necaxa. It was at the end of Matchday 8 of A2019 when the board decided to thank the European, leaving at the same time Pelaezwho resigned due to differences with the directors Victor Garces and Alfredo Alvarez.

The Portuguese had a 57.7 percent effectiveness with 66 duels in front, 34 wins, twelve draws and 20 falls.

Titles: Copa MX Apertura 2018, Supercopa MX 2019.

Effectiveness: 57.7%

The arrival of the European took place for the Clausura 2017, he took the team to the Cup semifinals without reaching League. In A2017 he did enter the Fiesta Grande, but again the America He thanked them in the quarterfinals after a goalless draw that favored those from Coapa for position in the table, something similar happened in the Cup, where the Millonetas kicked them out in the round of 16.

At the end of 2017, the Las Palmas native decided not to renew.

Effectiveness: 44.4%

The Clausura 2016 already had El Jefe from the beginning, losing the Cup semifinals and being left without Liguilla on the last day. In A2016 the poor results continued, so the late strategist resigned from his position on Matchday 14 with 42.34 percent effectiveness after 37 matches in front, ten won, 17 tied and 17 lost.

Effectiveness: 42.34%

The former defender started the 2015 Apertura, however, he saw one of the worst teams in short tournaments, so with just ten duels led, it was decided to make a clean break on Matchday 10. His effectiveness was 33.33 with three wins, one draw and six losses. Then Joaquin Moreno He was on interim duty for a duel, which he tied.

Effectiveness: 33.33%