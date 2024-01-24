Manchester City and Tottenham are two teams that are part of the well-known big six, the best 6 teams in the Premier League, or at least those that have been so in recent years. This match has been bringing us absolute great games lately with many goals, and of the last four, in three, at least five goals have been scored between both teams and the score can go either way. Here is a review of the last 10 matches played between them:
The last game they played, none of them were able to take the 3 points home. Goals from Foden, Grealish and one from Son, an own goal, were denied by Lo Celso, Son and one from Kulusevski in the 90th minute to tie the game before the final whistle.
Despite the expulsion of Cuti Romero, Tottenham was able to narrowly beat the Mancunian team with a goal from former London team forward, Harry Kane. In this case, Haaland and Julián were not enough to beat Lloris.
City's first game against Tottenham last season was a clear declaration of intent that they were going for everything with two goals from Mahrez, one from Julián and one from Haaland, against which the two goals from Kulusevski and Emerson could do nothing. before the break, which they led 0-2.
A heart-stopping match, the last between skyblues and spurs in the 21/22 season, where at the Etihad Stadium, in the 90th minute, the match was 1-2 and with goals from Mahrez and Harry Kane in the 92nd and 95th respectively, It ended 2-3 for the Londoners. The goals from before were from Gündogan, Kane and Kulusevski.
Son Heung-min was the only one capable of scoring in that 2021 match where the two teams met, despite 18 shots by the Manchester team and attempts by Ferran Torres, Mahrez, Sterling or Gabriel Jesús.
We move to the other cup, the EFL Cup, to see this 1-0 by Manchester, where it had to be the center back Aymeric Laporte, who had to define and decide the match. To say that statistically, it was a very complicated game for those from London, who only had 2 shots on goal, compared to 21 for City.
In this case, Rodri Hernandez and Gündogan, twice, were able to resolve a very difficult match for the team in light blue, where they took twice as many shots as their rivals, both in general and on goal. Bale, Kane or Son were not enough in the Spurs ranks.
November 2020, and Tottenham had two goals from Son and Lo Celso to certify a great victory, taking into account that they shot on goal only twice out of the 4 they shot in total, against a City that shot 22 times, 5 on goal, but could not find the goal in any way.
The red from Oleksandr Zinchenko, together with the goals from Son and a very young Steven Bergwijn, were more than enough to take the lead here as well in another game where they only shot 3 times, but given what we saw, with much more effectiveness than the 19 of Manchester.
In this 2019 match, Sterling put his team ahead with a goal in the 20th minute, immediately answered by Lamela in the 23rd minute. Minutes later, Kun Agüero would once again decide the score for the skyblues, but after the break, Lucas Moura would close the final 2-2, in a match where once again, City would take 30 shots compared to Tottenham's 3.
