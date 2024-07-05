The quarter-finals are here and we have reached the most critical point of the competition where nerves now play a different role, sometimes they condition the match and cause a small mistake that penalizes you from advancing to the next round.
One of the matches in this knockout round on the path to lifting the trophy is Turkey and the Netherlands, who face each other in a decisive duel at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. The Dutch arrive confident after beating Romania 3-0, showing a solid and effective game. For its part, Turkey eliminated the surprise team of the tournament, Austria, with an exciting 2-1. On the other hand, the Netherlands seek to prevail against a Turkey that does not give up on its dream of advancing to the semi-finals of Euro 2024.
Below we leave you with the last 10 clashes between these two teams:
Turkey surprised the Netherlands with a narrow victory. Sukur’s solitary goal secured victory for the Turks.
The Netherlands drew with Turkey in a very tactical match in a World Cup qualifying match.
The Netherlands played a friendly against Turkey on 28 February 2001, which ended in a 0-0 draw in a tactical match.
A close friendly match that was decided by a single goal from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.
The Netherlands got their qualifying campaign off to a good start with a solid win thanks to goals from Robin van Persie and Luciano Narsingh.
The Netherlands won comfortably with goals from Arjen Robben and Wesley Sneijder, securing their place at the 2014 World Cup.
A close draw, with goals from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar for the Netherlands and Burak Yılmaz for Turkey. Both teams fought hard, but neither could get the victory.
Turkey clearly outclassed the Netherlands with goals from Oguzhan Özyakup, Arda Turan and Burak Yılmaz, consolidating their position in the qualifiers.
In a close match, Turkey took the lead with early goals. However, the Netherlands pulled one back. Turkey took the win with goals from Burak Yılmaz (hat-trick) and Hakan Çalhanoğlu.
The Netherlands dominated the match with a thrashing. Memphis Depay was the star with a hat-trick, while additional goals were scored by Davy Klaassen, Guus Til and Donyell Malen. Turkey managed a consolation goal through Cengiz Ünder.
