The semi-finals of the European Championship have already been decided, and in addition to Spain and France on one side, the Netherlands and England will face each other on the other.
The Netherlands have had a great Euro Cup so far, finishing third in their group but have made it into the top four teams in the tournament. They eliminated Romania in the round of 16 and Turkey in the quarter-finals to get to where they are today. On the other hand, England, one of the teams expected to win the tournament, have failed to impress and are still not convincing, even though they are in the semi-finals after going through to the quarter-finals in extra time against Slovakia and after going through to the semi-finals on penalties against Switzerland.
Here are the last 10 meetings between England and the Netherlands:
This Euro 1996 group stage match is one of the most memorable. England dominated with two goals from Alan Shearer and two from Teddy Sheringham, while Patrick Kluivert scored the consolation goal for the Netherlands. This victory ensured England’s passage to the quarter-finals.
The Netherlands won with goals from Mark van Bommel and Ruud van Nistelrooy, in a match where the English were unable to impose their game.
Paul Scholes opened the scoring for England but Patrick Kluivert equalised for the Netherlands in a match played in Amsterdam.
A goalless match where both teams had opportunities, but neither managed to break the tie.
Rafael van der Vaart scored late on to level the game after Wayne Rooney had put England ahead in the first half.
In this match, Jermain Defoe scored two second-half goals for England after Dirk Kuyt and Rafael van der Vaart had put the Dutch ahead in the first half.
This thrilling match saw the Netherlands take a 2-0 lead with goals from Arjen Robben and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar. England equalised with goals from Gary Cahill and Ashley Young, but Robben scored the winner in stoppage time.
England opened the scoring with a goal from Jamie Vardy, but the Netherlands came back with goals from Vincent Janssen (penalty) and Luciano Narsingh. This match was a surprise as the Dutch had not qualified for Euro 2016.
In this friendly match played in Amsterdam, England won with a goal from Jesse Lingard. This was Lingard’s first international goal and made the difference in a match dominated by the English.
In this semi-final match, England took the lead with a penalty from Marcus Rashford. However, the Netherlands equalised with a header from Matthijs de Ligt. In extra time, defensive errors by England allowed goals from Kyle Walker (own goal) and Quincy Promes, giving the victory to the Dutch.
