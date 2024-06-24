The Polish team and the French team will face each other in this Euro 2024 quite soon, and the fact is that, with the gala one of the favorites, and the Polish team, one of those that always fights to get through the groups and even some more rounds, Both have fallen into the same group, so, as happened for example in the last World Cup, they will face each other on the third group day of this Euro Cup.
Holland and Austria will also be in that group D, so it won’t be easy to get through to the next round. For this reason, we are going to review the confrontations of these two great teams from the European region in the games they have played against each other:
The last time these two teams met, it was nothing more and nothing less than in the round of 16 of a World Cup. In this case from the last World Cup in 2022 in Qatar. The result, as expected, was in favor of the Gauls who beat Lewandowski’s team without any problems.
For the previous confrontation between the two, we would have to go back to a friendly in 2011, where the French team, with the help of players like Evra, were able to win by a goal, which was also an own goal.
We have to look back even longer to see the friendly between France and Poland in 2004, the previous meeting between both teams. That day, players like Henry took to the field, but none of them were able to score.
One to zero would be the result of that friendly between these two teams in 2000. For Poland, again no player was able to score, however for the French, Zinedine Zidane would score the only goal to win the match.
And we have to go back to August 1995 to see a goal by Poland against France again. A France that was able to draw 1-1 with players on the field of the quality of the great Ginola. This was the second leg of a qualifying group for the Euro Cup.
In the first leg of the Euro Cup qualifier, 0-0 was the result between the two in a great game by Desailly against a Poland that would once again be unable to score a goal against the French defense.
In 1991, Laurent Blanc’s France faced Poland in another friendly where this time they would score, with a goal from the centre-back, in one of the biggest results in the history of this confrontation.
Not long before, in 1990, they would have played another friendly, much more even. So much so that neither of the two teams would be able to win despite the efforts of Petit, the Frenchman, to put his team ahead.
And just after possibly one of France’s toughest defeats against the Poles, came the biggest win by the Poles themselves against a France that seemed to need to renew itself since in just two months they had conceded 7 goals by their rivals. , this time in a friendly.
And Poland’s sweetest victory against France would be in July 1982, in the World Cup in Spain, where in third and fourth place in the tournament, 3-2 would be the score in favor of the Poles, who would overcome France, although not without difficulties.
