Anticipation reaches fever pitch as Juventus and Inter Milan prepare for their clash this Sunday. In a review of the last 10 meetings, questions arise about the recent history between these giants of Italian football.
In the last match played between both teams, the protagonists were the forwards. Vlahovic put the Turin team ahead, while six minutes later, still in the first half, Lautaro Martínez closed the gap on the scoreboard. Fair tie.
It was Inter Milan that made it to the final thanks to Dimarco's solitary goal in the second leg.
Balanced first leg in which Juventus took the lead thanks to a goal from Juan Square, now an Inter player, who equalized Romelu Lukaku in the 95th minute from eleven meters.
In the 22/23, the Juventinos seemed to have taken the measure of Inter. A solitary goal from Filip Kostić gave them the away victory.
Juventus was much superior in this match in which Rabiot and Fagioli scored for the locals in a comfortable victory for those from Turin.
Final of the Coppa Italia 2022. Another great game between two of the biggest teams in Italy that was decided in extra time. They were tied in the 90th minute, but a double by Iván Perišić in extra time awarded the title to those from Milan.
Unremarkable match in which a solitary goal from the Turkish Çalhanoglou from eleven meters gave Inter the victory.
Inter Milan won the Italian Super Cup thanks to a goal in the 121st minute by Alexis Sánchez. The Chilean goal gave the Nerazzurri the title.
On October 24, 2021, this match was played in which Milan took the lead thanks to a goal from Dzeko and in the 89th minute Juventus tied through Dybala.
A double from Juan Square gave victory to Cristiano Ronaldo's team. Romelu Lukaku closed the gap with a penalty.
