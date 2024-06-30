France and Belgium will meet in the Round of 16 of Euro 2024, in a clash of titans that promises to be one of the most exciting matches of this stage. Both teams boast squads full of talent and ambition, and fans can expect a thrilling encounter.
Below we leave you with the last 10 clashes between these teams:
An exciting friendly in which France won with goals from Youri Djorkaeff, Zinedine Zidane and Christophe Dugarry. Belgium scored through Luc Nilis and Marc Wilmots
Belgium won with a goal from Luc Nilis in a competitive and defensive friendly match.
France won with a solitary goal from Robert Pires in a friendly that was quite even
Belgium surprised France with a friendly victory. The Belgian goals were scored by Wesley Sonck and Marc Wilmots, while Sylvain Wiltord scored for France.
France won with goals from Thierry Henry and David Trezeguet, showing their offensive power in a friendly match.
A friendly match that ended in a goalless draw. Both teams had opportunities, but failed to score.
Another goalless draw in a friendly. The match was defensive and both teams showed solidity in the rearguard.
An exciting friendly match in which Belgium took the victory. The Belgian goals were scored by Marouane Fellaini (2), Radja Nainggolan and Eden Hazard, while France scored through Nabil Fekir, Dimitri Payet and an own goal by Jason Denayer.
In the World Cup semi-finals, France won thanks to a goal from Samuel Umtiti. This match was crucial, as it took France to the final of the tournament, which they eventually won.
Belgium won with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard, while France responded with a goal from Antoine Griezmann. The match was intense and highly contested.
