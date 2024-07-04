The football rivalry between England and Switzerland has produced several exciting encounters over the years, both in official competitions and in friendly matches. These encounters have not only showcased the quality and talent of both teams, but have also witnessed historic moments and outstanding performances from iconic players. Below, we present a summary of the last 10 matches between these two teams, highlighting the year, the competition and a brief summary of each encounter.
England claimed a narrow win against Switzerland with goals from Luke Shaw and Harry Kane. Breel Embolo scored for the Swiss.
The match ended goalless after regulation time and extra time, with England winning 6-5 on penalties.
England won with a solitary goal from Marcus Rashford in the second half.
Wayne Rooney scored his 50th goal for England, breaking the all-time record for top scorer. Harry Kane also scored in the win.
Danny Welbeck was the hero with two goals to secure an important victory for England in Basel.
A thrilling draw saw Tranquillo Barnetta score twice for Switzerland and Frank Lampard and Ashley Young respond for England.
England won comfortably with goals from Wayne Rooney, Adam Johnson and Darren Bent. Xherdan Shaqiri scored a consolation goal for Switzerland.
Jermaine Jenas and Shaun Wright-Phillips scored for England, while Eren Derdiyok was on target for Switzerland.
England dominated with goals from Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard to secure a place in the next round of the tournament.
England won with goals from Michael Owen, David Beckham and Trevor Sinclair. Johann Vogel scored for Switzerland.
More news about Euro 2024
#clashes #England #Switzerland
Leave a Reply